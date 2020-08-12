Faith-based Call to All Festival returns this weekend to Cadillac

CADILLAC — Three days of sermons, services, and speakers are coming to Cadillac this weekend.
In a covenant agreement, a handful of pastors agreed to put aside their differences and pray for church unity and revival in Cadillac. The pastors believed then and now their prayers help explain the unprecedented amount of local faith-based ministries. Those pastors also believed their prayers helped give birth to a concept launched in 2016, the decision to host a week of cooperative religious services under the tent at the Cadillac Revival Center.
The Call to All Festival is an extension of those meetings.
Cadillac Area Ministerial Association member Judy Coffey said while the Call to All event is not a CAMA event, many of the members of the group are involved. She said the idea was developed by Will Markham who is the lead pastor at the Cadillac Revival Center.
"Will's vision is to have all the churches working together, but also to have them doing what they do best in the community," Coffey said. "Everyone offers the gospel in a different way and we should continue to work together for the Kingdom and the community."
While the event originally was at the Revival Center, Coffey said Markham had the vision that the Cadillac area's collective church family needed to go to the community rather than have the community come to them.
That is when the event was brought downtown to Cadillac City Park and beginning Friday the event will return for the whole weekend.
Every year there have been themes and last year Coffey said it focused on addiction, loss, and abuse. This year it will focus on justice, mercy, and humility, which will be given by local pastors Mike Horlocher, Gil Thibault, and Chad Zaucha.
Coffey said it wasn't certain that the event would occur due to COVID-19, but after the success of recent events held in the park it was decided to move forward with it.
Events for the weekend include Cole's Minor Gospel Quartet performing at 6 p.m. Friday followed at 7 p.m. by the service entitled, "Doing Justly." On Saturday, the Guard Strong Strength Team will perform starting at 5 p.m. followed at 7 p.m. by the service entitled, "Loving Mercy."
On Sunday, a church service in the park will be held at 11 a.m. followed by a picnic at 12:30 p.m. After the picnic, water baptisms will start at 1 p.m. The final service of the weekend will again be at 7 p.m. and is entitled, "Walking Humbly."
