CADILLAC — With fall on the horizon, now is a good time to start thinking about taking care of some of those outside projects that, for whatever reason, have eluded you.
It also might be a good time to treat an invasive species if you have one growing in or near your property, according to North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area Coordinator Vicki Sawicki.
If you are not aware, invasive species are those not native to the area, and that poses a threat to the economy, human health, or the environment. Some local examples include common or glossy buckthorn, oriental bittersweet, autumn olive, and Bradford pear.
Invasive plants often share characteristics that make them difficult to manage, including early germination in open areas or disturbed soils, fast growth rates, rapid spreading, and the ability to sprout new plants from cut stems or roots.
For example, autumn olive can produce up to 200,000 seeds each year and can spread over a variety of habitats and grows in even the most unfavorable soils. It reproduces quickly and with little effort at all. Birds are quite attracted to the seeds and will scatter them throughout pastures, along roadsides and near fences. Even attempting to remove autumn olive by cutting or burning from your property can cause unwanted spreading as the shrub germinates easily. Autumn olive is one of the most troublesome shrubs in Michigan.
There is help through the North Country CISMA and with some species, there is even financial help, according to Sawicki.
The North County CISMA is able to offer cost-share to property owners and land managers battling regional high priority invasive species. The species that qualify for the cost-share program are knotweed, phragmites, common/glossy buckthorn, oriental bittersweet, tree-of-heaven, wild parsnip, garlic mustard, and bristly locust. Qualifying properties for the program are any private or public lands within the six-county region covered by the North County CISMA. This includes Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Osceola, and Wexford counties.
With the cost-share program, a property owner pays only half of the cost for the North County CISMA to treat an infestation of one of the previously listed high priority species. The other half of the cost is picked up by the state, thanks to funding through the Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program.
Property owners or land managers interested in participating in the cost-share program are encouraged to apply soon. Prioritization of cost-shared jobs will be on a first-come-first-serve basis. Also, the window for treatment in 2020 closes with the first hard frost of the season. Furthermore, while they have secured cost-share program funding for the 2020 season, NCCISMA's cost-share program is grant-funded, and continuation of the program in subsequent years is not guaranteed.
Even if a person is dealing with an invasive species, Sawicki said they still should call the North Country CISMA for help. If a person doesn't remove the plants properly, Sawicki said it could make things worse and help to spread them.
"Fall is the perfect time to do cut stump treatments of woody invasives. You can even do it during the winter as long as it is not during the sap flow," she said. "You saw down the tree or shrub and get the herbicide on it within five minutes. It will move down to the roots and hopefully kill it at the roots."
If you are unsure if you have an invasive plant such as autumn olive or oriental bittersweet, there is a new website that will help with identification.
WoodyInvasives.org, developed by the Woody Invasives of the Great Lakes Collaborative, contains a wealth of information about how to distinguish woody invasive species from similar beneficial plants, an interactive map showing how these species are regulated by Great Lakes jurisdictions, detailed management approaches and noninvasive woody plant ideas for gardeners and landscape designers.
Woody plants, including trees, shrubs, and vines, have strong stems with a bark layer. These stems persist through winter and releaf in the spring. Multiflora rose, black locust, Tatarian honeysuckle and glossy buckthorn are just some of the woody invasive species found in Michigan.
The site also offers detailed information on control methods, along with explanations of where and when each method is most effective. Useful tips on long-term management and how to properly dispose of plant debris also are included.
Many plants now considered invasive were imported to the U.S. for landscaping, erosion control, or property barriers, long before the threat of invasiveness was understood. Now, these plants pose a serious threat to natural areas in the Great Lakes region, out-competing native plants and damaging wildlife habitats.
Sawicki said the Northwest Michigan Invasive Species Network has invited all nurseries, landscapers, businesses, organizations, and concerned home/landowners that are located in Benzie, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, and Manistee counties to participate in Go Beyond Beauty. The program exists to provide positive recognition to garden professionals and others who exemplify business and landscaping practices that benefit and protect the region’s natural areas.
To find a landscaper or nursery that is participating in the program go to www.habitatmatters.org/go-beyond-beauty.html
