Two Michigan agencies are reminding residents that the ending of Daylight Saving Time Sunday is the perfect opportunity to take steps to ensure safety for you and your family.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services wants to remind residents to take action to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. On average, 145 people are hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning each year in Michigan, according to data from the MDHHS Michigan Environmental Public Health Tracking Program. These hospitalizations are preventable when people are prepared.
"As it gets colder, we start seeing more carbon monoxide poisonings,‘ Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS, said. “To prepare for winter weather, Michiganders should make sure their heat sources and carbon monoxide detectors are in good working order.‘
Steps to ensure safety include making sure homes have working carbon monoxide detectors on every level including the basement. Detectors can be purchased at most hardware and big box stores. If you already have them, the ending of Daylight Saving Time is the perfect time to replace the batteries in the detectors and testing to ensure they work properly.
A detector should be replaced every five years or according to the manufacture's instructions.
It also is a good idea to have the home's heating source, whether if it is a furnace or wood-burning stove, inspected annually.
The MDHHS also said you should never run a gasoline or propane heater or gas or charcoal grill inside a home or in an unventilated garage. Any heating system that burns fuel produces carbon monoxide.
At high levels, carbon monoxide can cause death within minutes. Symptoms of overexposure to carbon monoxide include headache, fatigue, dizziness, shortness of breath, nausea, and confusion. If you suspect you may be experiencing carbon monoxide poisoning, or your detector sounds an alarm, head outside immediately for fresh air and call 911.
The Michigan Department of Transportation also said the end of Daylight Saving Time is a good time for drivers to remember it now will be getting dark an hour earlier. MDOT is reminding drivers to be watchful for pedestrians, joggers, and bicyclists on the drive home.
Research from the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute confirmed pedestrians are more at risk of serious injury from a motor vehicle crash in the weeks following a return to standard time. The most dangerous time is the first hour of darkness.
There were 6,283 pedestrian deaths and 857 bicyclist deaths resulting from traffic crashes in 2018, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Unfortunately, these incidents were 3.4% and 6.3% increases, respectively, from the previous year. NHTSA's data showed most of the pedestrian fatalities (76%) and bicyclist fatalities (50%) occurred during dark conditions between 6-8:59 p.m. Last year in Michigan, there were 145 pedestrian fatalities and 21 bicyclist fatalities in traffic crashes, with 78% pedestrian fatalities and 57% bicyclist fatalities involved in traffic crashes that occurred during dark conditions.
"Drivers need to realize that, after the time change on Nov. 3, it may be more challenging to see people walking, running, or bicycling during late afternoons and early evenings as they will be much less noticeable," State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba said. "To ensure visibility, pedestrians, joggers, and bicyclists are encouraged to wear brighter colored clothing with reflective material. Drivers need to eliminate distractions and focus fully on the task of driving."
