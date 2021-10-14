CADILLAC — This weekend, Primos BBQ in Cadillac is throwing a party and everyone is invited.
This party will have live music, beer tasting, free food, door prizes and multiple breweries on hand serving up their craft beers. Primos BBQ Owner Jason Towers said he can’t take credit for the idea. A friend of his who owns a barbecue restaurant in Drenthe, American Char, has been having a similar event at his business.
Towers said he has attended and served up his barbecue at the event. He thought it would a good idea for there to be an event in Cadillac and that is how the Up North Fall BBQ Bash at Willow Market and Meats, 916 S. Mitchell St., came to be. The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. but Willow will be open until 7 p.m.
“We have gone down to Drenthe, which is by Zeeland. It is like Vogel Center. In Drenthe, there is a post office, a barbecue restaurant and that is it,” he said.
Although the original plan was to have his friend come up to Cadillac and serve his barbecue, he wasn’t able to come this time, but the hope is he will in future events. Towers said the idea is to have people who love barbecue come together to enjoy what they love together.
“It is something we had on our mind once we got (to the Willow Market location). We wanted to have something for people to come and do and we finally got to the point where we could make it happen,” he said. “It’s something to get the community out and about.”
While Primos will be providing the grub, Towers said Reed City Brewing Company and Saugatuck Brewing Company will be on hand serving up some of their crafted libations.
Towers also said there will be door prizes and games of cornhole. As for the entertainment, Adam Joynt and Raylin Vance will be performing throughout the day and when they aren’t DJ Shawny D will keeping things going.
Primos BBQ opened its doors in May 2018 and it first was a destination for those who love Texas barbecue in Cadillac West. While visitors to the area and locals alike enjoyed brisket, ribs, chicken wings, pulled pork and other barbecue stables at the Cadillac West location, Towers said he and his business partner Mike Yount talked about moving to a different location.
The business partners eventually purchased Willow Market and moved the restaurant to that location in February 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.