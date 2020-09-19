CADILLAC — Sticking out like sore thumbs among vegetation that remains mostly boring and green, select leaves already have begun to display their fall hue — a faint sign of the color explosion that will descend upon the area in just a few short weeks.
As of last week, the fall color monitor on the Explore 131 North website still indicated Northern Michigan was about as green as it could be but with temperatures gradually becoming colder and colder, it's only a matter of time now before that changes.
"Fall color in the Cadillac Area is still pretty green, however, some early turning trees are starting to pop up here and there," reads an update on the website. "Start planning now, with colder overnight temperatures, we are going to start seeing color turn in a couple weeks!"
Accuweather Senior Meteorologist Dave Bowers said with each passing week, Northern Michigan will continue to become more and more colorful, culminating in a peak around the first week of October.
Certain conditions can accelerate the fall color season or cut it short prematurely, such as several consecutive nights of frost or excessive rainfall, which causes the leaves to lose their vibrancy, as the color is water-soluble, Bowers said.
The upcoming forecast shows some rain but not enough to make a huge difference and while September so far has been about 2.5 degrees colder than normal, Bowers doesn't believe that will affect the color forecast more than a day or two.
"It's looking pretty close to a typical year for you," said Bowers, who advised people not wait until the second week of October to enjoy the scenery, as by then it may be too late in the season.
On the Explore 131 North website, four different color tours are highlighted:
• Cadillac Lakes Route — 20 miles: If you like being close to town and enjoy scenic views of the lake, this is the route for you, It is also the shortest, so it’s ideal for a quick color trip around the lakes.
• Hodenpyl Route — 70 miles: Perfect for those looking for a good half-day color tour. It is filled with plenty of dirt roads taking you on some of the most beautiful fall canopies in the area.
• Pine River Route — 65 miles: Great for those looking to get out and explore small communities, you go through about 5 on this route and have beautiful views up and down the Pine River.
Missaukee Route — 35 miles: Here you will find some bustling small communities along with the beautiful Lake Missaukee to enjoy.
For more information on these routes and other details about the Cadillac area, go to https://cadillacmichigan.com/365-days/fall/.
