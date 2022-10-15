CADILLAC — The scenic overlook off U.S. 131 in Osceola County just south of the Wexford County border was a popular place on Tuesday.
Visitors traveling alone, in pairs and in groups stopped at the overlook to gaze at the fall foliage visible for miles around thanks to the high elevation of the area and a helpful viewing platform.
Some pulled out their phones or cameras to get pictures, while others used binoculars to get a closer look at far-away scenery; red, orange and yellow leaves all could be seen in the trees and carpeting the ground underneath them.
According to the Pure Michigan website’s interactive fall color map, Michigan still has several days left of peak fall color before leaves begin to turn brown. In this area, that transition is predicted to take place around Oct. 22.
The Cadillac Area Visitor’s Bureau website as of Oct. 5 had the region at a “yellow” in the color scale, which is the middle of the range, with orange and red representing peak fall color.
“Conditions are varying quite a bit depending on where you look in our area but the smaller pockets of red and orange color are expanding within our forests,” reads a description on the website.
According to the National Weather Service, in the fall, the decrease in intensity and duration of sunlight, and the cooler temperatures, cause the leaves to stop their food-making process. The chlorophyll breaks down, the green color disappears, and the yellowish colors or other pigments already in the leaf become visible.
Autumn weather conditions favoring the most brilliant colors are warm sunny days and cool, but not freezing, nights. A few hard frosts can cause the leaves to wither and fall from the tree without changing color. The degree of color may also vary from tree to tree.
In this area, some of the most popular places to view fall color include Sherman Hill along M-37, the Hodenpyl Dam turnout along M-37 south of Mesick, Manistee River access points at the Red Bridge along Coates Highway and the High Bridge along High Bridge Road, and the Cooley Bridge and Low Bridge along M-55 at the Pine River crossing.
