CADILLAC — Leaf peepers and consumers of all things pumpkin aren’t the only people getting excited now that the calendar has changed to September.
While the show Mother Nature annually puts on with fall foliage still has yet to start, those who enjoy going to nearby streams and rivers to fish are just hitting their stride. Salmon season has started. For the next few weeks, anglers will be looking to hook a big fish.
Salmon is what anglers are looking to catch this time of year, but it is not the only fish that is worthy of dropping a line for as the summer season comes to an end and fall begins.
2019 FALL SALMON OUTLOOK
Michigan Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Management Biologist Mark Tonello said, unlike last year, this year the annual salmon run has been slower until recently.
Tonello said there were some fish in area rivers before September started, but the first legitimate push of fish into the rivers happened Labor Day weekend. He also advised being prepared with solid gear, as the chinooks are running big this year. Many fish between 25 and 30 pounds were caught by trollers, and some over 30 were caught.
HOT SPOTS
For the next couple weeks, Tonello said there will be decent fishing off piers, such as those in Frankfort or Manistee. He also said small boat anglers will be able to troll in the harbors near the piers.
While chinook or king salmon are what many fish for, anglers also are having good luck catching coho salmon especially in Platte Bay. Trollers have been catching them on Ace Hi plugs and flasher/fly combos, but those casting from small boats or wading near the river mouth can catch them on spoons and spinners. The coho typically run from 4-10 lbs and provide excellent eating, Tonello said.
By the third week of September, fish will be in the rivers for sure, according to Tonello. He said the weather can change that by a week, but fish are usually past the pier heads by the end of September. The three main rivers in the region are the Big Manistee, Betsie and Pere Marquette rivers.
“As it gets later in September and into October, they get to the gravel and start spawning. Usually, the peak of spawning is the second week of October,‘ he said.
The influx of water this spring and summer has led to the higher lake and river levels, but it isn’t having a huge impact on the salmon fishery, according to Tonello.
STEELHEAD
Toward the end of October anglers looking to hook a steelhead or rainbow trout should head out on the Pere Marquette, Little Manistee, Betsie, Manistee rivers and Bear Creek, Tonello said. The fall steelhead runs usually occurs when there is a lot of rain in October and November.
If the weather leads to a dry, cold fall, the fall steelhead run won’t be a good one, he said. The steelhead will hang out in Lake Michigan all winter and wait for spring before they run, Tonello said.
Like the salmon run earlier in the fall, Tonello said there are opportunities to hook a fish off the piers on Lake Michigan in Ludington, Manistee and Frankfort. There also is a chance to hook salmon off the surf in those areas north or south of the piers.
While the opportunity will last until January, a person would have to be tough to deal with the cold, icy and potentially dangerous conditions. For that reason, he wouldn’t recommend it.
OTHER FISHING OPPORTUNITIES
While the river banks will be crowded for the next month or so, inland lakes will likely be open.
Tonello said fishing for walleye this summer on lakes Cadillac and Mitchell were good. It tailed off in July and August but should pick back up as the water temperatures cool off. With that in mind, Tonello said walleye fishing should be good in October and November.
When it comes to panfish, bass and pike, fall offers some of the best fishing of the year. He attributed that to the water temperatures dropping and species like northern pike like the cooler temperatures.
Panfish fishing also can be good this time of year, especially for perch or crappie.
Good fishing remains until the lakes freeze, he said. The lakes he recommended were Cadillac, Mitchell, Missaukee, Houghton Lake, Tippy Pond and Hodenpyl Pond.
