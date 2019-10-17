TUSTIN — Norman Farms in Tustin will be hosting some fall fun Saturday.
This year marks the fifth year for the farm’s annual Family Farm Day where people from around the area converge on the farm to pick out the perfect pumpkin, squash, gourds, and corn stalks, but there is more. Besides those accouterments of fall, the annual event boasts face painting, farm animal petting zoo, doughnuts, and cider. The best part is those activities and refreshments are free.
Farm manager Seth Norman said if you want to find the perfect pumpkin you probably can find it at the Norman Farm. He said the farm has the classic orange pumpkin but also white pumpkins, green pumpkins, pink pumpkins and more. He also said the cider is made on the farm, which likely will be pressed during the annual event.
The event started as a way to say, “thank you,‘ to all the people who supported the farm, Norman said. Rain or shine the event starts at 11 a.m. Saturday and ends at 4 p.m.
“We wanted to give back to the community who comes every year. We have quite the following that comes back year after year,‘ he said. “They come and buy a pumpkin from us every year so we thought it would be nice to do something for them.‘
Once again Norman Farm also is participating in the Pink Pumpkin Project to support breast cancer research. The farm is donating half of the proceeds from each pink pumpkin sold to organizations involved with breast cancer research. The Pink Pumpkin Patch Foundation was created in 2012 to aid in the fight against breast cancer.
The farm is located four miles west of U.S. 131 exit 168 at 22735 20 Mile Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.