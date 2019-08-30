FALMOUTH – A car, truck and bike show is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Falmouth Community Center from 4 to 8 p.m. This event was rescheduled from June because of inclement weather. There will be concessions available at the site along with a display of classic vehicles.
This is part of the community outreach this summer sponsored by the Prosper Christian Reformed Church as it celebrates its 125th anniversary. For more details, check out the Prosper CRC page on Facebook.
