Falmouth celebrates special Fourth this year

FALMOUTH COMMUNITY FOURTH
SESQUICENTENNIAL ANNIVERSARY
THEME: 'GOD AND COUNTRY'
Saturday, July 3
5:30 p.m. — Bouncy houses for the kids
6-8 p.m. — Free brats and chips offered
7:30-9 p.m. — Annual concert
Dusk — Fireworks
Sunday, July 4
10 a.m. — Tent service at Community Center featuring:
• Dave Eisenga leading old-fashioned hymn sing
• Prosper Ensemble leading worship and songs
• Trained vocalist Gary VanBuskirk special music
• Pastors Stephen Chapman, Dirk Koetje conducting service
• Coffee and cookies following service
• Please bring your own lawn chair
FALMOUTH — For as long as Mark Ebels can remember, commemorating the Fourth of July in Falmouth has always been about “God and country.‘
When Mark was growing up in the mid-1960s, he remembers fondly the days when his dad Harold and others from the close-knit community would organize an informal Fourth of July gathering in the woods south of the post office on Main Street. There would be a canteen set up under the shade with plenty of ice and pop and there would be some games like sack races and the like, and at dusk there would be the traditional fireworks.
“Dad was an integral part of that each Fourth of July along with other members of the community and it was always with an emphasis on God’s blessings and being grateful to live in a country where we were free,‘ Mark said. “This was a day set aside to celebrate. There would be cement blocks brought in and temporary bleachers would be installed with 2x12 pieces of lumber. I remember sometimes there were missionaries who would come and speak back then. The ladies in the churches would run the canteen and everybody would gather and have a good time, followed by the fireworks at night.‘
In 1971, it was decided to recognize the city of Falmouth’s 100-year anniversary during that year’s Fourth of July celebration. The celebration also expanded in 1971, moving from the woods to the landing near the dam where there was more room. Over time, the annual concert became part of the community’s Fourth of July tradition as well.
When Harold Ebels passed away unexpectedly in 1984, others including Aunt Karlene Dick stepped up to make sure the Fourth of July celebration in Falmouth continued, and it has.
Now in the summer of 2021, the city of Falmouth is celebrating its Sesquicentennial anniversary and in conjunction with that special milestone for the community, the organizers want to remember not just the roots of our country’s founding this Fourth of July, but return to the roots of the local celebration and be sure that the theme of God and country is in the forefront.
And so on Sunday, July 4, there will be an old-fashioned tent service at 10 a.m. sponsored by the area churches and the public is invited and encouraged to attend. The tent will be set up on the grounds of the Falmouth Community Center and those who attend are asked to bring a lawn chair.
Pastor Dirk Koetje of the Prosper Christian Reformed Church and Pastor Stephen Chapman of the Clam River Chapel will be conducing the service, with Pastor Koetje delivering the message. Dave Eisenga will be leading the old-fashioned patriotic hymn sing with the Prosper Ensemble featuring Karlene Dick, Shar VanHaitsma and Karen Cnossen providing music along with Steve Ebels on the bass guitar. Vocalist Gary VanBuskirk will be providing special music.
There will be coffee and cookies and a fellowship time directly after the tent service.
Mark Ebels is excited about the tent service this year. Not only is it the 150-year anniversary of the city’s founding along with the anniversary of the country’s founding, it is also the first Fourth of July since the tragic loss this spring of Mark’s brothers Dave and Paul to the COVID-19 virus.
“I know my brothers Dave and Paul went home to be with the Lord but it leaves a huge hole in our hearts, not just for our family but for our whole community,‘ Mark said. “Dave and I had talked about how much America needs God and how appropriate it was to do something special this year with the tent service and sharing the gospel.
“It cut our hearts open to say goodbye to Dave and Paul in this life but it gives us hope that the cut is deep enough to let others come in to hear the gospel because that’s what it’s all about. Dave and Paul are in heaven because they trusted Jesus and we want others to have that same opportunity.‘
On Saturday, July 3, there will be the traditional celebration in Falmouth with a few new things added. There will be bouncy houses available for the kids starting at 5:30 p.m. and there will be free brats and chips offered between 6 and 8 p.m.
The annual concert sponsored by the area churches and featuring different music artists takes place from 7:30 to 9 p.m. with the fireworks scheduled to begin at dusk.
