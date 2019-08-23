Falmouth community canoe trip set for Saturday
FALMOUTH – A canoe trip for the Falmouth community is planned for this Saturday, Aug. 24, starting at the Falmouth Dam at 2 p.m. Kayaks and tubes are also welcome along with canoes.
This is part of the community outreach this summer sponsored by the Prosper Christian Reformed Church as it celebrates its 125th anniversary. For more details, check out the Prosper CRC page on Facebook.
