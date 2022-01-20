ROSCOMMON — A 35-year-old Falmouth man faced a methamphetamine-related offense in Roscommon County during his recent arraignment in 82nd District Court.
Richard George Vanduinen was charged with possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Jan. 14 in Roscommon Township. If convicted, Vanduinen faces up to 20 years in prison and/or fines as high as $30,000.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Vanduinen is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The Houghton Lake Michigan State Police Post issued a press release that stated at 3:14 p.m. on Jan. 14, a trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on M-55 near Knapp Road in Roscommon Township. Police said there was evidence of drug use and the driver, later found to be Vanduinen, was asked to exit the vehicle.
Deputies and a K-9 team from the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office came to assist the trooper and the K-9 officer indicated suspected narcotics were in the driver seat and center console area, according to police. The trooper found a Crown Royal bag under the driver seat containing a white powdery substance, a cotton filter and two hypodermic needles. As a result, police said Vanduinen was arrested and lodged in the Roscommon County Jail pending his arraignment.
The court issued a 10% of $50,000 cash or surety bond and Vanduinen is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 31.
