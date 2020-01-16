Falmouth man charged with child abuse

LAKE CITY — A 29-year-old Falmouth man was arrested and arraigned in 84th District Court for his connection with an alleged child abuse offense.
Ronald Timothy Bean was arrested on Jan. 10 and recently arraigned on one count of third-degree child abuse, in the presence of another child for his connection with an incident occurring in August 2019. If convicted, Bean faces up to two years in prison.
The charge in question is an accusation. Bean is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Troopers from the Houghton Lake Michigan State Police Post were contacted in August to investigate the child abuse complaint. It was found Bean allegedly disciplined a child, a relative, using a belt and the child's sibling was present during the event, according to a release by police. Bean was interviewed and the report was handed over to the Missaukee County Prosecutor's Office for review. After review, the police said the arrest warrant for Bean was issued.
A $1,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and Bean is scheduled to be in court next on Jan. 27.
