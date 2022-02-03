ROSCOMMON — A 35-year-old Falmouth man faced a new drug-related offense and a bond violation from a recent methamphetamine arrest during his arraignment in Roscommon County’s 82nd District Court.
Richard George Vanduinen was charged with possession of a controlled substance/narcotic less than 25 grams and violation of conditional bond release for his connection with an incident on Jan. 28 in Roscommon Township.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Vanduinen is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A press release from the Houghton Lake Michigan State Police Post stated troopers were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle in the area of Snowbowl Road in Roscommon Township around 1 a.m. on Jan. 28. Police said troopers observed a white passenger car with a headlight out traveling eastbound on West Emery Road near Old 27.
Police said the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed heading south on Old 27, then turned onto Snowbowl Road. Troopers received a call from central dispatch about a man knocking on the door of a residence on Snowbowl Road. When troopers arrived at the home, police said they found the vehicle parked in the driveway and occupied by Vanduinen.
Upon searching Vanduinen’s backpack, police found marijuana and an Oxycodone pill cut in half. Police also said troopers located a digital scale in the vehicle. Troopers previously had arrested Vanduinen on Jan. 14 for possession of methamphetamine.
Vanduinen was lodged in the Roscommon County Jail before his arraignment, which he waived and had his case bound over to the circuit court. He remains lodged in the Roscommon County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.