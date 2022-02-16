MCBAIN — A Falmouth man faces a felony charge after police arrested him for allegedly operating while intoxicated earlier this month.
According to a Michigan State Police press release, on Sunday, Feb. 13, at approximately 12:10 a.m., troopers from the Houghton Lake Post were on patrol when they saw a pickup truck parked at an angle at the intersection of M-66 and W. Stoney Corners Road in McBain. The rear tires of the truck were up on the curb and one man was standing outside the vehicle. Another man was seated in the driver seat. Troopers pulled alongside and asked the men if they needed assistance. The man in the driver seat was attempting to start the truck. Both men showed signs of intoxication and the troopers investigated further.
The driver was identified as 54-year-old Guadalupe Vasquez Jr. from Falmouth. Sobriety tests were administered, and Vasquez was subsequently arrested for OWI. He was lodged in the Missaukee County Jail. The other man was given a ride home by a friend.
Vasquez was arraigned in the 84th District Court in Missaukee County for one count of felony operating while intoxicated third offense, one count of driving while license suspended second or subsequent offense, and habitual third offense notice.
He was given a $10,000 cash surety bond. His next scheduled court appearance is on March 3, at 1:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.