CADILLAC — A Falmouth man faces multiple felony charges related to the alleged production of child sexually abusive material.
According to a Michigan State Police press release, in March 2022, Michigan Children’s Protective Services contacted the MSP Cadillac Post to investigate an alleged child pornography case.
The suspect was identified as 39-year-old Leonard Wayne Robertson from Falmouth.
During the investigation troopers obtained multiple search warrants for the online accounts of Robertson including Google, SnapChat, and Facebook. A search warrant was executed at his residence and six cellular devices were seized and turned over to the MSP Computer Crimes Unit for analysis. The victims were interviewed at the Traverse Bay Children's Advocacy Center.
A report was turned over to the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office. An arrest warrant was authorized on Oct. 10, 2022. Robertson was arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail.
Robertson was arraigned Tuesday in the 84th District Court in Wexford County on two counts criminal sexual conduct second degree, one count child sexually abusive activity, one count possession child sexual abusive material, two counts accosting children for immoral purposes, two counts furnishing obscenity to children, one count capturing image of unclothed person, and three counts using a computer to commit a crime.
He was given a $50,000 cash surety bond. His next scheduled court appearance is on Nov. 8, at 2 p.m.
Robertson is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
