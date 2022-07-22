FALMOUTH — Back in business.
The Falmouth Area Library welcomed the community back to the library with a kids’ party Tuesday.
With the party being the library’s first big event since its November 2021 grand opening, Assistant Library Director Emily Darby said she was happy with the turnout.
“It’s really fun to see people come in,” Darby said. “They’ve been impressed with the library.”
In the summer of 2021, Darby said she and Library Director Teresa Baker worked to clean up the building, which had stained carpet and burned out lightbulbs.Baker said they worked in the fall on organizing and cataloging all the books.
Thanks to donations from the community, Baker said they were also able to build up their book collection.
“The community has been amazing in donation,” Baker said. “The community has come in here with complete sets of beautiful books.
“We have gotten so many donations from people. People come in with boxes of them.”
Based on her notes, Darby said they had 77 people come into the library and 20 people sign up for a new library card.
Michaela Salisbury, who signed up her two boys for new cards, said she was excited to have a library open that was close to home.
“It’s nice to see that Falmouth is opening something like this,” Salisbury said. “We haven’t had the library up and running for a while so it’s just nice.”
While parents were signing their kids for new cards, there was also lots going on outside. With bounce houses, a petting zoo, train rides, and more, parents like Marion resident Bri Routley said it was nice to have something to do with her children.
“It’s great that they’re doing these things for the kids,” Routley said. “Not a lot of people do that nowadays.”
With the library reestablished in the community, Darby said she wants to host weekly events and activities such as a story hour and gym day. She also said they want to provide something for senior citizens like crafting time.
With their limited funding, Darby said they want to make as big of an impact as they can in the way the community desires. As the library continues to grow, Darby said they are looking to obtain state funding next year to help them set up MeL Cat, the Michigan eLibrary Catalog.
Through this system, Darby said people can search for any book in the state online, sign it out, and pick it up right at their library.
With an endless amount of ideas on the table, Darby said the goal is to serve the community the best they can.
“We want to be in close contact with people,” she said. “We don’t want them to have to go far away. We want to offer them things right in their own community.”
