FALMOUTH — The Missaukee Agricultural Youth Show was started in 1953 as an opportunity for kids to show off their animals.
Seven decades later and the youth show continues attracting young exhibitors, many of whom learn valuable life skills to carry with them long after they’re done.
“It’s just the camaraderie of being here, visiting with friends that you don’t normally get to see over the summer and learning new things every summer,” McBain senior Bret Benthem said.
“Even if it’s the same type of animal, you learn something new every year.”
Benthem has been participating in the youth show since he was eight years old and has shown off sheep, swine and steer at the youth show. His first experience with the youth show was watching his cousins, who he said inspired him to get involved.
“It was just a lot of fun,” Benthem said. “You can run around and be around animals and have fun when you were showing.”
The first animal Benthem showed was a sheep because he said it allowed him to involved a year earlier. Having worked on a dairy farm, he said it was stressful raising and showing a sheep because his family had never done anything with one before.
“It was kind of almost like you’re walking into a wall,” he said. “You don’t know exactly what you’re walking into until you get going, but once you’ve done it a couple of times it eases up a lot.”
With the help of his father, Benthem said things got easier and after three years, he was more comfortable working with his animals.
Northern Michigan Christian graduate Collin DeKam had a similar experience during his first few years at the youth show. DeKam also began showing animals when he was eight with the encouragement of his parents.
During his time at the youth show, DeKam has shown swine, chickens and dairy cows. He has also created several indoor exhibits.
Exhibitors like DeKam typically spend several hours a day raising and practicing with their animals. He said this allows the exhibitor to build familiarity with their animal and become more comfortable working with it.
This is especially important when it comes to large animals like cows.
“Cows can pull you around if they want, so it’s definitely important to have them calm and in an environment where they’re not freaked out,” DeKam said. “A cow will go where it wants to go if it’s upset.”
“You can’t just expect to have the animal behave just fine if you don’t work with it.”
One thing Lake City High School graduate Isabel Helsel learned about her animals was their personalities. Having participated in the youth show for two years, Helsel said she learned her swine and steer are similar to dogs in the way they act.
“It’s been really fun getting to know my animals’ personalities,” she said. “I think that the more you work with them, the more their personality grows, so it’s really fun to help them build their personality.”
Helsel got started in the youth show with the help of her boyfriend’s family. Before her involvement, Helsel said her neighbor would take her to watch others participate in the show.
She said they would also go to a breakfast on the farm event, which exposed her to a dairy farm that was just starting to integrate robotic technology into its milking process.
These experiences helped Helsel develop a love for animals, especially cows.
“I always loved talking about cows with (my neighbor) and I’ve always come to watch my friends show their animals,” she said. “Now doing it myself, it’s been really fun.”
In addition to learning to how raise and show different animals, the youth show has helped exhibitors develop many different life skills.
DeKam said one of the biggest skills he developed was a work ethic. He said if you want to perform well at the youth show, you have to put a lot of work into your animal.
Benthem also developed a strong work ethic during his time at the youth show. In fact, he has won Exhibitor of the Year multiple times for going above and beyond in keeping the areas where animals are kept during the show neat and tidy.
“It feels really good (winning the award),” he said. “It goes to show that your efforts are being noticed.”
There is also the financial aspect of raising their animal the exhibitors learn about. Exhibitors have to keep track and manage how much money they spend on equipment, animal feed and other things they may need.
“It’s expensive,” Helsel said. “I had to buy all the supplies to be able to show. I brought the shampoo, halters, combs, and outfits. I had to get gas to drive to the farm and then there’s the feed costs, vet costs and bedding costs.”
The youth show has also given many of its exhibitors a head start in life through potential job opportunities and selling their animals for profit.
Benthem said they’re able to connect with local employers at the youth show and build relationships with them over time. Right now, he is debating whether to go on a harvest run in the southern part of the country or attend Owens Community College to become a John Deere technician.
“(The youth show) kind of starts us off with a good start financially because of the profit we make from this,” he said. “But at the same, they’re also throwing employers out to us for just staff to think about as we get older.”
Helsel is already looking ahead to her future. She said half the money she’ll make at the youth show will go toward buying a house, while the half will be set aside for retirement. She plans to take classes at Mid Michigan College before transferring to Grand Valley State University for a natural resource management degree.
The money DeKam has made at the youth show will help him with furthering his education. DeKam said he plans to attend a two-year program at Michigan State University for dairy management, before heading by to his family’s farm.
Though he is sticking with dairy, DeKam said the youth show did expose him to other opportunities. In the future, he said he’d like to share his knowledge with his children and show them the ropes.
“It definitely opened my eyes to a lot of different things in agriculture,” he said. “It’s not just dairy. If it weren’t for the youth show, I wouldn’t know a thing about pigs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.