CADILLAC — Two points meant the difference between getting permission to move forward with bringing a marijuana business to Cadillac and being told to keep waiting in line.
The city's marijuana business selection committee was tasked with scoring and selecting 14 applications from nine businesses, who were competing for four licenses; two recreational retail licenses and two medical retail licenses.
On Thursday, the committee met virtually for about three hours to score and award the licenses.
Attitude Wellness, also known as Lume Cannabis, was the top recreational retail applicant, scoring an average of 90.8 points. Fresh Coast Provisioning earned 88.2 points. Cresco Labs earned 87.75 points, while Kzoo Retailers earned 85.4.
In fifth place, an 83.4 point tie means that Larren Investments, RTMC Enterprises and WL Green aren't getting a license right now; if any of the successful applicants drop out, the selection committee will have to break the fifth-place tie. Also on the waiting list, but with fewer points, are N-East services at 83 points and Weisberger Ventures II at 81.4 points.
The selection committee heard directly from the applicants last week, in alphabetical order. Thursday's scoring session also considered the applicants in alphabetical order, and ultimately it was the applicants who fell earlier in the alphabet that earned top scores.
You may recognize some of the names.
Attitude Wellness, also known as Lume Cannabis, is operating in Evart; Fresh Coast Provisioning owns GT Vapor, which operates in Cadillac; Cresco Labs is an established cannabis brand with retail operations in six states, though Cadillac will be the company's first Michigan retail location; and KKind is an established brand based out of Kalamazoo.
Lume Cannabis Co. proposed to open an adult recreational marijuana retail shop at 1250 South Mitchell Street. It is the former Hilltop Restaurant site, which is currently a vacant lot.
During scoring, City Manager Marcus Peccia said " I think that their adaptive reuse of that property is unique."
Citing Lume's vertical integration (meaning the company also has facilities for growing marijuana) and other stores, Michael Homier, the city's attorney, said Lume is "Probably one of the, if not the most, experienced applicant."
Fresh Coast Provisioning, the other recipient of a conditional license to open a recreational marijuana retail establishment, plans to open "Dunegrass" at 115 North Mitchell Street in Cadillac's core downtown. The facility is below-grade with an entrance to the rear of the building, meaning pedestrians on Mitchell Street won't see the store.
The store's operators already have experience in the community, as they run GT Vapor.
Public Safety Director Adam Ottjepka noted that he appreciates that the company already has ties to the area and approved of the store's proposed location.
"I like: the deep roots in the community; already operating a business; this security plan; and it being in close proximity to the police department," Ottjepka said.
The Dunegrass store will basically be in the city's police department's back yard.
Cresco Labs earned a conditional medical retail license. Cresco Labs operates dispensaries called "Sunnyside." The company's proposed location is at 1101 North Mitchell, near AutoZone and Walgreens at a former physical rehabilitation building.
Peccia recused himself from the discussion and scoring about Cresco owing to a prior personal relationship with somebody who works for the company.
The final license, a medical marijuana retail license, was awarded to Kzoo Retailers, also known as KKind. That store will be at 1215 North Mitchell, within the current Allegra Printing business (the printing business will stay on-site).
"My note there was 'good potential for improvement to the commercial area that's currently in disrepair,'" Peccia said.
The licenses come with some conditions.
The businesses will have to get two more kinds of permission, and do it on a deadline, before they can open in Cadillac.
They must apply to the planning commission for a special use permit within 30 days of Thursday's hearing (and they have six months to get the permit) and they must also apply to the state within 30 days (they have 18 months to get that approval). If the companies want extensions, city council will have to approve it.
