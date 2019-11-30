LEROY — The past two years, Pine River Area Elementary Principal Heidi Hayes has been "basted" with silly string or covered in whipped cream.
These events coincided with the end of an annual food drive at the school as well as the last day before Thanksgiving break. This year, however, Hayes wasn't doused by with various condiments. Instead, the person responsible for others being covered in silly string, "gravy" and "whipped cream," Pine River Area Elementary School At-Risk School Success Worker Barbara Sicoli, happily took her turn.
Sicoli wasn't a turkey, mashed potatoes, or pie, but rather cranberry sauce. Students used cranberry gelatin to represent the cranberry condiment. It once again was used as a reward for students at the end of the food drive. Pine River Area Schools Behavior Management/Safety Coordinator Marc Dennis also was a turkey basted with silly string while paraprofessional Andrew Denike was topped with "whipped cream."
During the past 3.5 weeks, Pine River Area Elementary held a Thanksgiving food drive during which the school collected donations, canned goods, dry goods, and other non-perishable food items to create baskets for eight families within the school. This year, students collected 1,369 items, 364 items more than students collected last year and more than 500 more items than the first year.
Sicoli said as a result of the students' hard work, 18 families will receive Thanksgiving meals.
"I am so impressed with our kids. They always rise to the occasion and go above and beyond to help out our Pine River families," Sicoli said. "This drive takes a lot of work to put together, but it is so worth it when I see how proud our students are to help out families who need it and how excited they get to contribute to this project"
Sicoli said the food drive was run differently than in years past. Classes in the school were divided into three "houses." The houses allowed classes from all grade levels to work together for various projects and incentives. Each house had a theme of items to collect for the food drive.
The Blue House collected desserts, baking items, and snacks. The Red House collected bread, grains, condiments, and potatoes. The Green House collected canned fruit, vegetables, soups, and beverages.
Also new this year, the students helped to collect items for the Uplift Pine River Kids program, a community non-profit that provides a weekly bag of food to Pine River students to help supplement weekend meals and snacks.
