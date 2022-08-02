FALMOUTH — Dozens of families made their way to Falmouth this week for the annual Missaukee Agricultural Youth Show.
With children ranging from 5-year-olds to 18 showcasing their animals throughout the week, Board President Susan Beerens said they’ve seen more exhibitors coming out this year.
“The numbers are definitely up,” Beerens said. “I’ve seen a lot more children inviting their neighbors to do it this year than what we’ve had before.”
With hundreds of exhibitors signed up, Beerens said they have over 1,900 total entries for this year’s fair. With the increase in exhibitors, Beerens said it reiterates that they are making a difference in the community.
“The children just enjoy it so much that they’ve been kind of sharing their passion with their neighbors,” she said.
“I think that they just want their friends to enjoy the fair as much as they do.”
While many of the same animals are being shown, the fair has gotten a new building for concessions and exhibitor meetings.
While the building stills needs some more walls, Beerens said she is happy they were able to move in before the show.
“We still got to finish off all the inside walls here and put all the insulation in,” Beerens said. “We need to purchase picnic tables. That’ll be next year. We’re going to try to apply for a grant to purchase some picnic tables and to do some repairs.”
As the children were showing off their goats, dogs and other animals, many parents said they like how the show teaches their kids different life skills.
“It shows the kids responsibility and what it’s like to put hard work in and get rewarded,” Dalton Durga said.
Kourtney Bazuin, whose daughter is showing off a pig at the show, said her family likes the old farming ways and keeping that way of life alive.
“I really just enjoy seeing them raise the animal and put the work in and seeing how the hard work pays off,” Bazuin said. “We camp out here and everything, so it’s just nice because it’s just a very small community.”
With each animal category, the children are judged on showmanship and they present their animals. Bethany Stanton, who judged the goats, said it’s fun to see all the effort the exhibitors put into their animals.
“As a judge, I only get to see them for this short amount of time at the show, but it’s truly a total cumulative project that they’ve done,” she said.
As someone who’s been involved in these types of shows for years, Stanton said the fair is an important experience for the kids.
“I think it’s important because it gives them a chance to show off what they’ve been working on,” she said.
As the fair march on this week, Beerens said it provides so much to not only the community but the young exhibitors too.
“I think it’s important for our community and for the children because they take away so much from it and so many life skills that they use in their day-to-day lives and as adults, Beerens said. “It teaches them community and teaches them how to get along well with all the different dynamics of people.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.