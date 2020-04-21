CADILLAC — As one of the groups most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19, seniors living in nursing homes have had to be separated from the public and their families, including their own spouses, in some cases.
"He was going downhill so fast," Marge Faber said about her husband, Louis, a 92-year-old resident of the Curry House in Cadillac who has been suffering with dementia for the last three years. "It was really getting to me ... him not being able to see anybody else."
When she returned to Michigan from a visit to North Carolina in early March, Marge said she was able to see Louis only one time in person before nursing homes throughout the state locked down their facilities to safeguard residents' health against the rapidly spreading coronavirus.
Married for 68 years, Marge said her husband's dementia has developed to the point where he doesn't remember she's his wife, but they can make "small talk" — a social interaction that seems to slow the progress of his cognitive decline. No longer able to see him in person, Marge said she began to notice her husband's mental awareness fading as the weeks went by.
With Louis's health quickly deteriorating, the couple's son Marty, decided to retire a few months early from his profession as an optometrist in Texas and move back to his home state to help his parents through this period.
Marty said his father's dementia makes it very hard to talk to him over the phone and since they couldn't see Louis in person, he reached out to the Curry House to see what other options were available for a meeting. He said Curry House employees agreed to set up a meeting with Louis using a fenced-in porch area outside to keep him isolated from his visitors. While they had to stay several feet away at all times, Marty said the meeting was a huge success.
"Thanks Curry House for helping us get these two 'Love Birds' back together for a social distancing sort of visit," Marty wrote on his Facebook page on April 15. "They hadn’t seen each other for many weeks."
With in-person meetings restricted for the time being, Marty said they're going to try to meet with Louis through the fence at least once a week.
Marge said she saw an immediate improvement in Louis's mental state following their meeting.
"It makes me so happy to see him do better," Marge said. "Even though it was really cold that day, he was really happy to see me."
Providing ways for residents to stay in contact with their families amid the coronavirus pandemic has been a goal of nursing homes throughout the country and in Northern Michigan.
Lisa Gamble, administrator at Samaritas Senior Living in Cadillac, said watching people maintain contact with their loved ones in nursing homes during these trying times has been "a very special thing."
Gable said residents have been taking advantage of modern technology to see their family members online and even celebrate anniversaries and other milestones using online services such as Skype and Zoom. They also set up meetings where residents can see their family members through their room windows. In some cases, family members put up bird feeders and flags outside their rooms.
For residents who are nearing the end of their lives, Gamble said they allow some family members to see them in person, but they have to undergo an extensive screening process and aren't allowed to go anywhere else in the facility.
Gamble said they try to meet with staff and residents in small groups three times a week to discuss the status of the COVID-19 situation.
"They have a lot of questions," Gamble said. "But most of them understand what is going on right now and why we're doing this."
Even though the virus has made it necessary for people to stay away from each other, Gamble said it's never been more important to maintain social ties to stave off the effects of depression and loneliness.
