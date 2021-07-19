MCBAIN — Dick Family Farm, in partnership with the Missaukee District Library and Missaukee Conservation District, hosted a robotic dairy farm tour for residents last week.
The tour was part of the library’s “Tails and Tales‘ summer reading program and offered residents a unique experience for their families.
“It’s a new learning experience for them,‘ resident Summer Essington said. “Some kids don’t get to see this.‘
After a presentation by Dick Family Farm co-owner Susan Dick, residents had the opportunity to tour the farm. As Dick showed off the cow pits, she explained how the farm and robotic milking system operated. She said she enjoys educating families about the farm and showing them where some of their favorite dairy products come from.
“Many families are far removed from the farm, and this allows them to see where their milk comes from,‘ Dick said.
As Dick explained the inner workings of the farm, residents got the chance to interact with the different cows. They also got to see the farm in action as a robotic sweeper came along to push hay closer to the cow pits. In another part of the farm, residents got to see the milking system work its magic as it gently milked a couple of cows.
“We thought he (her grandson) would enjoy seeing this and enjoy the farm,‘ resident Donna Marcus said.
Though there was a drizzle outside, library director Laura Marion was happy to see a solid turnout for the library’s third reading program event.
“I think there’s a lot of excitement, showing how the technology is in and how much they care for their cows,‘ Marion said. “Even on a dreary day ... these parents take time to expose our kids to cool stuff like this.‘
After the farm tour, families were given ice cream and gift bags (provided by the Michigan Milk Producers Association, Farm Bureau, and United Dairy Industry of Michigan) full of informative material about cows and farms, coloring pages, and other fun items for kids.
The library’s final “Tails and Tales‘ summer reading program event will be on Thursday, July 22 at 10:30 a.m. Kids and their families will have the opportunity to tour the Missaukee Humane Society’s Animal Shelter.
After taking part in the shelter’s Dog Bite program and interacting with some of the animals, the kids will be receiving a special gift for the grand finale. They will also be dropping off donated supplies for the shelter, which the library has been collecting throughout July.
