CADILLAC — Customers at Jeff’s Fireworks in Haring Township had no problems locating the blockbuster fireworks displays that adults like, including the so-called “zipper cakes” that last several minutes.
Finding little things for the kids, however, has proven to be more difficult this year.
Jamie Cunmulaj, co-owner of the fireworks store with her husband, Jeff, said this season there has been a shortage of novelty fireworks such as sparklers and poppers.
Jeff said the real issue is that they can’t get their hands on variety packs containing a number of different novelty items, although he added that they still had plenty of individually-packaged items.
Overall this year, Jamie said sales have been down slightly from the year before, which was a banner year for fireworks.
Inflationary pressures raising the cost of gasoline, groceries and other items might also be putting a pinch on people’s fireworks budgets, Jamie speculated.
One family that wasn’t letting inflation affect their good time over the Fourth of July weekend was Zach Rogers and his son, Jaxon, of McBain.
Zach said they generally spend around $350 to celebrate Independence Day, and pool their fireworks with a group of friends and family, making a huge display with about $1,000 worth of pyrotechnics, which they shoot off on property in the Reed City area.
“It’s a big party my grandparents put on,” Zach said. “It usually turns into quite the fireworks show.”
Another family that wasn’t too concerned about cost was Bob Burgin and his daughter, Amanda.
“Purely impulse buying,” Bob laughed.
While Amanda said she preferred to buy mortar cakes that could be separated out and fired during multiple events over the course of the year, Bob said he would rather fire them all at once; that’s because he is the one that has to do all the work in burying the individual mortars once they are separated from the others.
Jeff’s Fireworks employee Erica Bivins on Tuesday said they were expecting a truck full of new items later in the week to prepare for the weekend rush.
