CADILLAC — Figuring out what to do on a hot day in Northern Michigan is an important decision.
Isaiah Butterworth really wanted to take out his grandparents’ pontoon boat for some fishing, while his older sister, Abigayl, and younger brother, Noah, wanted to go swimming at Kenwood Beach.
Ultimately, it appears the democratic process won out, and they ended up at Kenwood Beach for the day on Tuesday, when temperatures spiked into the mid-90s in the area.
“It’s the best day ever!” 6-year-old Noah proclaimed. “And yesterday was the worst day ever!”
Noah’s grandmother, Linda Hajdu, explained that the day before, Noah accidentally toppled into Lake Berry when he was standing on the dock, to the amusement of his brother and sister.
“That was not fun,” Noah grumbled.
The kids love hanging out with grandma and grandpa, although Abigayl said that after a few days, it starts to get a little boring.
On the other side of the beach, Charlie Bennett and his wife, Marinea, were enjoying the sun while their children frolicked in the lake.
“It’s been a really up and down year,” Charlie said. “But summer is here now and it seems to be enjoyable for everyone who’s been cooped up. We try to make the most of summer by camping a lot and finding activities to do around Cadillac. I wish there was more for the Fourth (of July).”
Accuweather Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said Northern Michigan residents can expect the end of June and first few weeks of July to be full of temperature swings like the one Tuesday.
“Temperatures might spike for a day or two, then come back down,” Pastelok said. “The start of summer has been sluggish.”
June so far has been cooler than usual, with 13 below-average temperature days in a row at the beginning of the month.
As summer progresses past the first half of July, Pastelok said conditions will begin to feel consistently warmer in Northern Michigan due to increased levels of humidity, although temperatures likely will remain mostly in the seasonal range.
According to the Farmers’ Almanac, this summer is going to be remembered as a hot one nationwide. Only in New England and around the Great Lakes will the overall average temperatures tilt toward “seasonably warm.”
