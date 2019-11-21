CADILLAC — With Thanksgiving a week away it is not uncommon for there to be various feasts before the actual feast next Thursday.
Schools are serving students turkey and the fixings during lunch this week or the next. Service organizations such as the American Legion will offer a meal on Thanksgiving to veterans. The list of these types of events is long.
So when St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lake City had a full parking lot on a recent Tuesday it should not be surprising the lot was full for a lunchtime Thanksgiving feast.
The meal wasn’t church-related, but rather for the organization, Footprints in Time.
The non-profit, faith-based adult day program serves as a multi-generational outreach three days a week to individuals in need including those who are health-compromised and/or socially-isolated, older adults. It also provides service to the people who care for these adults. The goal of Footprints in Time is to help both the person with disabilities and their caregivers thrive and keep their spirits up.
The Schaafsmas are one of those families utilizing the program.
Jordan Schaafsma, 33, lives with his parents and is unable to care for himself. Jordan’s parents Nancy and Bob know they will not be able to care for him forever. Eventually, they will not physically be able to or they will no longer be alive. Nancy said Jordan has four brothers, but they are not able to give him the care he will need.
To say the future has been weighing on the Schaafsma’s minds would be an understatement.
That, however, has changed.
With the aid of Northern Lakes Community Mental Health, Nancy said they have peace of mind. Once they are unable to care for Jordan, Nancy said they believe he will be taken care of. He will have his life go on. He will be able to stay in the home he grew up in.
They have hope where once there wasn’t any.
“He is fully dependent for all of his needs. He cannot feed himself. He cannot change himself. he can’t get dressed by himself,‘ Nancy said. “He is absolutely delightful as a human being. He brings so much joy to our lives and to anyone’s life who he meets. He just needs someone to help him 24/7.‘
Through Northern Lakes Community Mental Health and Jordan’s former caseworker Bill Woodward and his current caseworker Becky Wing, there are now possibilities. Woodward, who has since retired and given over Jordan’s care to Wing, was instrumental in getting a plan in place. Now instead of just thinking Jordan will be put into a nursing home or foster care, Nancy said the chance for him to stay in his home is a real reality.
Robert Ordiway is the operations manager for Northern Lakes CMH and he said the organization serves people with intellectual and developmental differences. Their view is simple. Everyone they serve should be able to live and/or work in the community where they reside. The services they provide are geared toward achieving that goal.
“We do have people who are severely impaired, but how can we help them find the supports so they can live in their homes. We look at roommate situations and having staffing come in,‘ he said. “We identify where people’s needs are and then provide supports.‘
Since things can change, Ordiway said part of the annual process they do with their clients is to make sure there is a plan in place, which Woodward was instrumental in evolving. This is especially true for those with intellectual and developmental differences. Ordiway said that will be Woodward’s lasting legacy with Northern Lakes CMH.
“We operate on a recovery model where recovery is unique to every single person. When we look through the lens of developmental differences, we replace recovery with independence,‘ Ordiway said. “That is where the services are unique to the agency. What do they need to be as independent as possible for them? That takes many different forms.‘
When those needs are more than what the basic state packages provided, Ordiway said there are habilitation waivers. Two of the biggest habilitation waivers are for home modifications and equipment needs. Nancy said just this year, they have utilized both for Jordan. They are in the process of getting a bathroom modification to allow for a walk-in shower to replace a bathtub. She also said they were able to get a wheelchair.
“We were having a safety issue in our bathroom and we talked with our occupational therapist. She was able to help us with modifications to our bathroom,‘ Nancy said. “It also is extremely hard to get a wheelchair through most vendors. They don’t like to bill insurance companies because they are not paid enough.‘
Nancy said they again were able to talk with the occupational therapist to get in connection with a vendor that would bill the insurance company. So instead of getting a generic wheelchair, Nancy said they got the wheelchair they wanted that will last for several years.
Nancy said with the plan in place and the services they are receiving, she is grateful for what they have, the things that Woodward did, and the hope they have.
“I was the kind of mom that was pretty proactive. I wanted to get the services,‘ Nancy said. “I felt Jordan deserved all the help he could get. I realized we might be a unique family. We look at him as being very worthy.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.