CADILLAC — Summer is almost here and that means students will be getting out of school to enjoy their break with family.
While some families may have vacations, others might not be sure what to do this summer. For those looking for summer activities, here are a few ideas worth considering.
The Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center offers an array of outdoor activities for students and their families. Manager Edward Shaw said the center offers three programs a day and around 15 to 20 programs a week.
These programs include fishing, shooting, archery, hiking, cooking and campfire sing-alongs. Shaw said they also have hunter safety programs, which is the only program people have to preregister for on the center’s website.
Gear for the programs is provided by the center. Shaw said you will need a recreation passport on your vehicle to enter the state park by the center.
“It’s free programming,” he said. “It gives people something to do this summer on a variety of different days.”
Shaw said the programming schedule changes weekly and an updated schedule will be posted on the center’s website each week.
Another place your children can learn outdoor skills is Camp Torenta. Cadillac YMCA Director of Youth Development Loretta Slocum said they offer a six-week day camp for 6 to 12-year-olds from Jule 19 to Aug. 4. There will be no camp during the Fourth of July week.
Every week, she said the campers participate in a range of activities including swimming, archery, hiking, boating, crafts, games and more. Campers also work on STEM projects each week and group challenges.
“It’s a chance to make new friends,” she said. “We get to do a lot of fun activities and it’s a chance to try some things that they’ve never done before.”
Gabara said campers can come to camp for one week or multiple weeks. Camp is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Parents will need to drop their kids off at Camp Torenta each day.
Registration can be done on the Cadillac YMCA or Camp Torenta websites. The cost is $140 a week for YMCA members and $180 for non-members. Kids are asked to bring extra clothing, bathing suits and water bottles.
There is also an extended care option for an additional $25 a week. Through this option, Gabara said you can drop your child off early between 7 and 8:30 a.m. and pick them up between 4:30 and 6 p.m.
Another outdoor activity you can check out is disc golf. At Another Vape Shop, owner Mike Dershem said they sell discs and bags to get you started in the sport.
He said disc golf is basically like golf except without clubs or balls. You start at a tee box and take turns throwing your disc until you land your disc into a basket made with chains. Like golf, you keep score based on how many shots it took for you to land your disc in the basket.
“Pretty much every disc golf course is free to play on, so that’s a huge advantage,” Dershem said. “You can play as many games as you want in a row and it’s a good way to spend some time with family.”
Dershem said beginners should experiment with throwing their discs to get a feel for what works best for them. The sport has different types of discs like golf clubs that are good for throwing certain distances.
“Don’t get yourself discouraged just because you’re taking more shots,” he said. “It takes a little bit to learn, but definitely experiment around with the ways that you’re going to throw (the disc).”
Disc golf courses can be found at Kenwood Heritage Park, Diggins Hill Community Park, the Cadillac DGC by the Cadillac Christian Reformed Church, Wild Haven Disc Golf Resort in Manton and Maple Grove Park in Lake City.
Dershem said these courses ranged from 9-holes to 18-holes. For beginners, he recommended the course by the beach at Kenwood Park due to the open space. Bug spray and sunscreen are also good to have on you while playing.
Those looking for physical activities could try dancing classes at the Landing Dance Academy or Northern Lights Dance Academy in Cadillac. Both academies offer dance classes for ballet, jazz, hip-hop, drama/musical theatre and more.
Landing Dance Academy dance instructor Mackenzie Gabara said they offer two to three-day mini-camps and workshops or eight-week summer sessions throughout the summer for children and adults.
“Summer is a great avenue for a beginner,” she said. “Regardless of your age, we have a lot of opportunities in all ages for them to grow and to test things out.”
The academy programs are for beginners and experienced dancers. Gabara said some camps allow for students and parents to learn together.
Class sign-ups are available online and questions can be directed to the academy’s email at landingdance@gmail.com or on Facebook.
For kids starting out in dance, Gabara recommended a hip-hop class to get their bodies moving and energized. Later on, she said they can span out and try out other dance genres. For adults, she said ballet is a good starting point due to its slower pace.
At the Northern Lights Dance Academy, co-owner Christian Deway said they offer eight, weeklong camps during the summer for kids ages 4 to 18. While some offer one genre of dance, she said others have multiple dances that are taught.
“Dance is a really fun way to be active,” she said. “It’s also great for muscle toning and muscle building and coordination.”
“Mentally, it builds confidence and it helps kids achieve things.”
For beginners, Deway recommended signing up for the academy’s McBain summer camp between June 26 and June 30 or their summer dance camp between July 31 and Aug. 4. Registration can be completed by emailing dance.nlida@gmail.com or calling (231) 920-2322.
If art is your niche, Up North Arts might have something you like. Up North Arts Vice President Sue Mellema said they have classes for all ages during July and August.
Every Thursday in July, she said they have programs for students in elementary, middle and high school. These programs focus on different 2D and 3D art media offers.
In August, she said they are also hosting summer camps for students in elementary and middle school during Aug. 7-10 and high school students during Aug. 14-17. This year’s art camp is called Ahoy Maties and will focus on different pirate-themed projects like map making, treasure hunting and storytelling.
For adults, she said they have one-day programs focused on different art media like sewing, watercolor journaling, fused glass and alcohol ink jewelry.
While the cost of each program varies, Mellema said people can apply online for scholarships to reduce the financial burden. There are also yearly membership opportunities that give people discounted prices on classes. Memberships include $15 for students, $35 for adults, $60 for couples and $80 for families.
For the fused glass class, she said they also offer an open studio time for members every other Thursday starting June 22 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Signing up for one of these programs can be completed online, via email at info@upnorthartsinc.com or over the phone at (231) 468-3040.
Those looking to catch up on reading can visit the Cadillac Wexford Public Library. Teen Librarian and Programming Coordinator Emily Thompson said the library’s summer reading program will begin on June 17 with their kickoff event.
For kids in fifth grade and below, Thompson said they will be given activity sheets to complete. For every five activities they complete, she said they can select a free books.
For teens and adults, she said they can earn tickets by reading or attending library programs. These tickets can be submitted online to be entered into a drawing for a gift card to a local business. If a teen submits 15 tickets, she said they can attend the library’s after hours event in August.
The Cadillac, Mesick and Manton libraries each have events going on through the summer for kids and adults. These include storytimes, book clubs, poetry night, monthly scavenger hunt, hiking group and more. Thompson said people can also come in to exchange their puzzles and check out board games from the library.
“A big thing is they are free activities and everyone is welcomed,” she said. “We do have some programs that are spaced out by age to create a space for that age group to have a great time, but we’re welcoming and would love to see people come to hang out with us this summer.”
