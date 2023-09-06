CADILLAC — The Family Birth Center at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital recently received a perfect score from the Michigan Alliance for Innovation on Maternal Health.
MI AIM graded the center based on a number of metrics related to the care of pregnant patients during labor and subsequent delivery.
The center scored a perfect 100 out of 100 and was awarded Platinum designation, which is only given to hospitals that score between 95 and 100 on the evaluation.
In Michigan, there are 70 birthing hospitals and 26 earned Platinum status in 2022.
MI AIM is an organization that strives to decrease maternal mortality and morbidity in Michigan by working with birthing hospitals to implement several safety bundles — safe reduction of primary C-section, obstetric hemorrhage, severe hypertension, and maternal sepsis in pregnancy.
The purpose of the bundles is aimed at improving health outcomes for mothers by combating the leading causes of preventable maternal mortality. The safety bundles equip hospitals with protocols, necessary equipment, staff education, and staff drills to prevent and adequately treat severe maternal events.
The evaluation grades hospitals based on their readiness, recognition, response and reporting of these events.
In addition to perfect score from MI AIM, the center also recently was recognized as a Blue Distinction+ Center for Maternity Care by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. This program evaluates patient outcomes and additional measures collected in the 2023 Maternity Care Provider Survey. Centers that are awarded the Blue Distinction+ designation are recognized for their expertise in delivering specialty care and for their expertise and cost-efficiency in delivering specialty care.
The Blue Distinction+ designation also takes into account a number of other metrics, including excellence in care related to the treatment of mothers suffering from substance abuse issues, health equity, episiotomy, discharge planning and prevention of blood clots, among others.
Of Michigan’s 70 birthing hospitals, 37 have earned the BDC+ designation.
Lori Barnes, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital senior manager of obstetrics, said the Family Birth Center consistently meets the highest standards set by MI AIM, which continues to increase quality thresholds to track improvement each year. Last year, the center just barely missed receiving the Platinum rating, receiving Gold instead.
“That was not good enough for us,” Barnes said.
In order to attain the level of care for which the center has been recognized, Barnes said a lot of work, collaboration and communication between the hospital and other local health care providers is necessary. This partnership is especially close between the Family Birth Center and Cadillac OBGYN clinic.
A crucial aspect of the care improvement process is to constantly re-evaluate current practices to determine if adjustments or modifications need to be made. Barnes said this is especially important after any severe emergency event.
“How do we learn from that,” Barnes said. “Correcting anything that needs to be corrected is the key to safety.”
The Family Birth Center in Cadillac is considered a best-practice center for its outcomes related to maternal sepsis and Barnes is a part of a task force that is in the process of revising guidelines for sepsis in Michigan and California, which is a gold standard state when it comes to health care safety. Barnes is representing rural health issues on this task force.
Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital also is a leader in C-section rates, currently holding the record for having the fifth lowest number of all birthing centers in the state.
Since joining the Michigan Obstetrics Initiative, the hospital’s C-section rate for first-time moms has decreased steadily from 33% in 2019 to 31% in 2020, 27% in 2021, 19.6% in 2022 and 11% from January to July of this year.
Barnes said this data does not measure multiples such as twins, triplets, etc. as those are complex births.
“The goal is to promote a safe reduction in the C-section rate in first time moms as we know that C-sections can complicate future pregnancies,” Barnes said. “However we also know that sometimes C-sections are life-saving, therefore the goal for Michigan is to strive to prevent unnecessary C-sections and perform C-sections only when they are medically necessary.”
In addition to Barnes, other local providers/nurses who are directly involved in guiding Michigan’s material care work are Dr. Diana Curran, who serves on the executive committee for OBI, and Jennifer Brown, who serves on the OBI Data, Measures and Publications Committee.
Annually, there are around 350 births at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. The Family Birth Center employs 22 full-time registered nurses and two OB assistants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.