Family calls for police to be disciplined

CADILLAC — Don Cubbitt admits he was cursing at police.
You would have done the same, if it was your kid, Cubbitt and his family's attorney posited on Wednesday during a press conference.
Video posted online over the weekend shows his son screaming in pain after being tackled by a Cadillac police officer. Officers were trying to talk to him following a 911 call from the boy's sister that accused him of attacking her.
Cubbitt was on his way, he says, to be present for questioning.
When he arrived, his son was hurt.
Cubbitt said his son was wearing earbuds and was walking to "cool off" after the fight with his sister. The next thing he knew, he was on the ground.
"He was in pain. Lots of pain," when Cubbitt arrived, the father told reporters.
Bodycam video appears to show a Cadillac officer grabbing the teenager by the arm and then tackling the boy. Video later shows what appear to be in-ear headphones on the ground.
Attorney Bill Barnett, who represents the teenager in two remaining criminal matters—the teenager's resisting and obstructing police officer charge was dropped—noted that the headphones are ubiquitous among teens.
Given that teens might not hear police yelling, Cubbitt told reporters what he wants police to do:
"Excuse me," Cubbitt said, gesturing as though gently placing a hand on a teenager's shoulder.
Cubbitt wants change, he said. He wants officers to be accountable for their actions and for officers to be re-trained. If that means the sergeant needs to be fired, "then that's what needs to be done."
Cubbitt said it's not just about him and his family, noting that he's got kids, grandkids and friends in the community with children.
"It's not just about me," Cubbitt said.
The family said the boy injured his hip when police tackled him and may need surgery.
Shortly after the tackle, the sergeant yanked back the boy's hoodie and yelled, "When police say stop, you stop."
Barnett said that even if the injury was accidental, the incident with the hoodie and the yelling shows intent. Barnett, who is a former mayor of Cadillac, listed off possible assault charges the officer could receive.
"Not good," Barnett said. "This is what's going on in our community."
The incident happened on March 30; for 107 days, the family has been trying to get the officers involved in the incident investigated, attorney Ravi Gurumurthy said.
As recently as June 16, however, local law enforcement agencies say nobody came forward to file an official complaint; an MSP investigation has since gotten underway, with MSP telling the Cadillac News on Monday that the investigation will wrap up after MSP talks to the Cubbitt family.
Gurumurthy said that hasn't happened yet and he's had difficulty getting MSP to return phone calls. He said he thought an officer had reached out while Gurumurthy was at lunch.
Reached by phone Wednesday night, Cadillac Public Safety Director Adam Ottjepka noted that the city police's own investigation was on hold pending the conclusion of MSP's investigation.
"I'm not gonna comment on discipline for the for the officers, until I have all of the facts, it's reviewed and we make a determination," Ottjepka said.
The Cadillac News asked Cubbitt if he intended to file civil suit against the city; he said "I think we are," before Gurumurthy jumped in.
"At this time, I would ask him not to comment on that because we still want this investigation done. We want a credible, a thorough investigation, at least a criminal investigation against the officers," Gurumurthy said.
