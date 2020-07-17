CADILLAC — At the end of the month, Thomas Smith is calling it a career.
For the past 33 years, Smith, or as his patients know him, Dr. Smith, has been a physician at Cadillac Family Physicians. He came to Cadillac right out of his residency and although he is from the Detroit area he transitioned smoothly into the Northern Michigan lifestyle.
Smith said residency was in Providence Hospital based out of Southfield, but it also had a rural clinic in South Lyon. Although South Lyon is part of the Metro Detroit suburban sprawl now, back then it was more rural. When he got done with his residency, Smith said he knew he was looking for something smaller, rural, and more personal. So when the chance to move to Cadillac was presented he took it.
Not surprisingly, a lot of things have changed during his tenure at the family practice.
Paper charts are now digital and everything is done via a computer. Old rotary or touch-tone telephones are cell phones or smartphones. Physicians used to carry around a beeper and call answering services. Now the message is sent directly to them.
Likewise, when Smith first started as a family practice physician they had more duties in a patient's total healthcare. That meant they were admitting people to the hospital, assisting in minor surgeries, and delivering babies.
"We needed specialists. I wasn't a surgeon, but we were trying to provide as comprehensive care as possible," he said. "It was inevitable that specialization would occur. It's hard to stop it and it is happening in all fields."
Finally, Smith said even the hospitals have evolved since he started.
When he first came to Cadillac, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, then Mercy Hospital of Cadillac, had a daily patient count of 120 and now Smith said it is in the 30s. The hospital didn't have a CT scanner or an MRI machine and having access to those has changed things a lot.
What hasn't changed, however, during his medical career is how the idea of a family physician treating and serving patients for years, or decades. The patients get to know their physician and the physician gets to know their patients — both medically and personally.
It is the relationship that bonds doctors and patients. For Northern Lakes Community Mental Health patients in a residential home, Smith and the other doctors at Cadillac Family Physicians are filling that role.
Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority Home Supervisor and licensed practical nurse April Weinrick said she has been working with the physicians at the practice for 20 years and as the home supervisor for the past seven years. She said the physicians including Smith come to the NLCMH homes to give check-ups, review medicines, and treat any medical issue that could come up.
The home Weinrick supervises is a specialized home with six beds and of the patients who reside there, only one can speak. The other five residents are not verbal, which can make it difficult to know exactly what the problem is, according to Weinrick.
"He (Dr. Smith) directs us on care based on our experience working with them day-to-day. They don't have a way to say they have a headache or that their foot hurts," she said.
Smith said some of the patients go back to the beginning of his career and he considers it a great honor to have served them. He also said he has tried to make being a family physician more than a job. He also wanted to be a good community member including getting involved with Rotary, his church, and coaching. He also has played in the Cadillac Area Symphony Orchestra and The Ancient and Honorable Clam Lake Dock and Dredge Marching and Chowder Society Silver Cornet Band.
The partnership with the physicians at the Cadillac practice has improved the lives of the residents in the home, according to Weinrick. She said one resident has respiratory issues and catching any issues early is important, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. That is where the knowledge of Smith and the other doctors comes into play.
"They still do house rounds for people and will continue to do them. They are on call for us. We can call day or night, leave a message with (the call service) people, and within an hour we get a callback, even if it is at 1 a.m.," she said. "We have access to the doctors for the residents at all times."
In her opinion, Weinrick said having that relationship saves the local healthcare system time and resources. She said one of the residents is an elderly man who is developmentally disabled, but he is healthy. She attributed that to the care of Smith and the practice.
With Smith retiring, Weinrick said she has confidence things will continue to be that way, but his presence and experience will be missed greatly. At the same time, she said there is excitement to see if the new physicians will bring a new way of doing things.
The practice has two new doctors coming, one in August and one in October, according to Smith. He said both of them are younger and should continue to provide the same care.
As for what he is going to do once he is retired, the 62-year-old said a lot of nothing. He also said he will miss the interaction he has with his patients and co-workers.
"Obviously, some patients I have taken care of for 33 years. It has been a great honor to be their doctor for 33 years," he said. "They have given a lot of positive feedback and best wishes. I will miss them and the people I work with. They are a dedicated group."
