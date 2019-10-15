CADILLAC — Back in the day, volunteering for the fire department used to be generational. Whole families would volunteer to fight fire or help the department in other ways.
Haring Township Fire Department would like to bring that back, and help the public understand that the fire department is a family.
“Everybody comes together,‘ said Deputy Chief Nate McConnell.
Recruiting new firefighters has been a challenge in recent years, though it’s a challenge everywhere, McConnell said.
While the Haring Township Fire Department is not a “volunteer‘ department, strictly speaking, because the firefighters do get paid when they respond to fire calls, the township’s firefighters have other jobs and careers.
That can create complications; firefighters need training, and some prospective firefighters may worry that they won’t be able to respond to calls if their bosses won’t let them punch out to go fight fire.
“Part of it could be the training that’s involved,‘ McConnell acknowledged.
But he has good news for prospective firefighters.
First, while the training involved in becoming a “paid on-call‘ firefighter will use up some of your time, it won’t use up your money; Haring Township Fire Department pays for its firefighters’ classes, equipment and books—trainees just need to show up to class.
Second, not every firefighter has to respond to every call. If you can’t respond to a call because you can’t get away from work, there is still room for you in the department.
Being able to leave your workplace is not a requirement of the department, McConnell said.
“When you are available, respond when you can,‘ he said.
Still, a firefighter’s most important quality is dedication, McConnell said.
“The calls are not convenient. They are late at night, on holidays ... That’s when we get called out,‘ he said.
If you’re interested in volunteering for Haring Township Fire Department but are concerned that you might not be able to pass a fitness test, McConnell encourages you to come to the fire department’s open house this month anyway.
The job is physically demanding, but there are a whole host of duties that need to be done on scene, McConnell said.
The Haring Township Fire Department currently has 22 volunteers/on-call firefighters. McConnell said he’d take a lot more.
“The list is endless,‘ he said.
The Haring Township Fire Department’s Open House will be at the fire barn at 505 Bell Avenue on Saturday, Oct. 26.
