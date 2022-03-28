MCBAIN — Every year, area high school seniors face the decision of whether to attend college or not.
For those who choose to take that next step in their education, their families are often faced with the challenge of paying for college. That’s where the McBain Rural Agricultural School Foundation scholarship program comes in.
Since 1999, MRASF member Carolyn Flore said the organization has worked to raise money and provide scholarships to students graduating from the McBain Rural Agricultural School. In their 23 year existence, she said the foundation has awarded nearly 350 scholarships, totaling $961,700.
“Most of those scholarships, they were money donated by families,” Flore said. “The interest from that money is what generates the scholarships over the years.”
“So, the foundation itself holds the option to earn scholarship money, and then private individuals or families donate money, also, into their own family scholarships.”
A majority of the scholarships the foundation offers are supported by local businesses and individuals. On the MRASF’s website, https://www.mrasf.org/, Flore said people can view these scholarships and the previous winners.
While many of these scholarships are for about $1,000 to $3,000, Flore said they can go a long way in helping pay for students’ educations.
For Zach Utecht and his brothers Alex and Matthew and Meghan Gandolfi and her sisters Emily and Isabella (the Utechts and Gandolfis are all cousins), they can attest to that.
All six cousins received MRASF scholarships after graduating from McBain Schools. Thanks to their foundation scholarships (among others), the cousins said they were able to pay for books, tuition, and other college expenses.
“It helped me pay for tuition and housing that first year,” Zachary, a 2020 Michigan Tech graduate, said. “It was extremely helpful.”
For Zachary, Meghan, and Emily, they were able to graduate college debt-free. Thanks to applying for countless scholarships, including the MRASF ones, the cousins said they could avoid student loans and focus on school.
“It’s just so helpful,” Meghan, a 2017 Kettering University graduate, said. “It helps you focus on college, and then it helps you just be ahead of the game when you graduate college to have financial stability.”
For Emily, a 2020 Lawrence Technological University graduate, she said she was able to save up money thanks to the scholarship she received. With that money, Emily said she decided to pursue her master’s degree at Northwestern University’s Medical School for Prosthetics and Orthotics.
“Graduating without that debt made it so I was comfortable going into my master’s degree,” Emily said. “And if I did have that debt, I may not have gone on to my master’s because I would have been so stressed about trying to pay off the debt I already had.”
Along with the three oldest cousins, Alex and Isabella said they were also expecting to graduate college debt-free. Matthew, a freshman at Grand Valley State University, said it’s his goal to achieve the same feat.
“For me, the biggest thing is, I didn’t have to take on certain student loans to start off college,” Matthew said. “It’s giving me the reassurance in the future that I won’t because I have this scholarship ... and with this scholarship, it definitely helped me along my way to (possibly) achieve that goal.”
For the cousins, many of them were thankful for the money they receive and to the community for supporting them after high school.
“It means a lot when your community values your future,” Alex said.
For the cousins who have graduated, they have gone on to start their careers. Zachary is currently a part of the Chrysler Institute of Engineering program to earn his master’s and Meghan is working at AutoLiv as an application engineer working on airbags.
Once Emily earns her master’s at the end of March, she said she’ll begin her residency at Mary Freebed and work towards becoming a certified prosthetist orthotist.
For ones still in school, they each have big dreams after college. Alex, who is graduating from Ferris State University this May, said he plans to move back home to begin working at his parents’ company, Arrow Homes. Isabella, a junior at Kettering University, said she is hoping to find a job that incorporates her two passions: engineering and chemistry. For Matthew, he said he wants to become an athletic trainer at a division one college.
For upcoming high school juniors and seniors, the cousins said students should take advantage of every opportunity they get and apply for as many scholarships as they can find.
“Apply to every scholarship,” Isabella said. “Even if you don’t think you have a shot or you don’t think it applies to you, you should still apply because you never know.”
MRASF hosting live and silent auction April 16
The MRASF is hosting a live and silent auction to raise money for scholarships on Saturday, April 16.
The event will take place at 5 p.m. at McBain Schools.
Started in 2016 by Flore, the idea behind the event was to raise money to fund the MRASF’s own scholarships.
“We wanted to, as a foundation, raise money so that we could also give scholarships to the kids,” Flore said. “And we wanted that money to come from the community.”
Since starting the auction, Flore said the community has helped the foundation raise between $20,000 and $25,000. During their last auction in 2019, she said they raised around $31,000. Along with the financial support, Flore said many individuals and businesses donate a variety of items to auction off.
“It just seems like this community loves helping its kids,” Flore said.
For this year’s event, Flore said there will be once again two auctions, a live and silent one. For the live auction, she said they’ll have their big ticket items such as trips, guns, firewood, and other large items. For the silent auction, Flore said they’ll have gift certificates and some homemade items.
As they continue collecting donations, Flore said they’re up to 60 items, with the expectation of having around 200 items. Currently, she said the value of all the donations received is estimated at around $86,000.
“It’s things we know people in this community are going to like,” Flore said.
As planning continues, Flore said she expects they’ll have around 300 people, as the community begins to venture out more.
“I think we’re going to get more people than we’ve ever had because people are desperate to get out and be with people again,” Flore said. “So, I think we’ll have a really good turnout.”
Flore said they are planning to start handing out their auction bill to generate interest in the event. As the MRASF prepares for the event’s return, Flore hopes to bring the community back together again.
“I am hoping the community gets back together for the school kids,” Flore said.
Those interested in donating items or money to the event may contact Flore at (231) 357-9513 or 1956pension@gmail.com. She said people may also contact any MRASF member about donating to the auction.
