Family dispute turns into stabbing incident on side of Grand Traverse highway

TRAVERSE CITY — A 45-year-old North Carolina woman is awaiting arraignment in Grand Traverse County's 86th District Court for allegedly stabbing her mother after a camping trip to the Upper Peninsula.
At 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post responded to a stabbing on the side of South M-37 Highway near KOA Campground in Grand Traverse County's Mayfield Township. Police said troopers arrived on the scene and spoke with the people involved in the incident and witnesses. The investigation revealed a mother, daughter and two grandchildren had gone on a camping trip to the Upper Peninsula and were returning to the mother's home in Mesick.
Police said the daughter and her children usually visit Michigan during the summer to see her mother. The mother alleged, a 64-year-old Mesick woman, she and her daughter from Havelock, North Carolina had been arguing the entire trip, according to police. Things escalated during the return trip and police said the 45-year-old North Carolina woman lit a cigarette in the backseat. Police said the daughter refused to extinguish it and the Mesick woman pulled over to confront her daughter. that is when police said the stabbing occurred.
The knife, a 3-inch folding knife, was recovered at the scene and the North Carolina woman was arrested and lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail pending her arraignment in District Court.
The Mesick woman was treated by Blair Township EMS and transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City for treatment of a laceration on her forearm.
