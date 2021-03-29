CADILLAC — Family doctors have their patients’ trust.
And that makes them an important part of the plan to vaccinate the public.
The Michigan Academy of Family Physicians recently made the case for the state to allocate vaccine to family practices.
“It’s been a long year for everyone as we have navigated this public health crisis,‘ said Dr. Mark Hamed, president of the Michigan Academy of Family Physicians. “We have made great progress but have a long way to go, and that is why we believe it is time to bring Michigan’s primary care physicians into vaccination administration efforts. As we near time for the general public to be eligible for vaccines, demand will be high, and we are ready to step up and help.‘
When the Pfizer vaccine was the only one available, it was hard for family providers to vaccinate people against COVID-19 because their clinics didn’t have the deep freezers needed to store the vaccine.
But with new vaccines on the market, particularly the Johnson and Johnson Janssen vaccine that can be stored in a refrigerator, small practices can play the role they typically would play in vaccinations; primary care doctors traditionally administer around half of all non-COVID adult vaccinations, protecting patients against pneumonia, measles, polio, influenza and other vaccine-preventable diseases, MAFP noted in a news release.
“I think if we can expand vaccine allocation to all the family physicians around the state, especially smaller rural communities where the trust in their family physician is so high that they will follow the advice ... we can help to end this pandemic,‘ said Dr. Pamela Rockwell, a D.O. and professor of family medicine at the University of Michigan.
A recent Kaiser Family Foundation study found that eight out of 10 people are likely to rely on the advice of their primary care physician before deciding whether to get immunized.
During a press conference, the Cadillac News asked whether vaccine hesitancy among the medical community could be impacting whether rural residents are getting vaccinated.
“We’re seeing less health care workers be hesitant, so that’s gonna be key,‘ said Hamed, noting that the health care workers who have already been vaccinated are fine.
“We haven’t grown third arms yet,‘ Hamed said.
Hamed said he expected that the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will go to a lot of family practices because of the easier storage requirements.
That doesn’t mean all of it, Rockwell said.
But there’s an equity consideration, particularly for people without access to the internet or who lack internet savvy and can’t spend hours online trying to get registered or scheduled for the vaccine.
“There are many people out there who either don’t have internet access or don’t have the wherewithal to be able to advocate for themselves, so I think that the J-and-J vaccine as a one-shot, effective vaccine is a wonderful product to go out into the community,‘ Rockwell said. “Private offices and major medical centers can do that as well but I think the health department needs to be involved with getting vaccine as well.‘
As of last week, “more than 2,700 providers have registered to be vaccine providers in Michigan. They include family practice, (federally qualified health centers), health centers, home health providers, internal medicine, OB/GYN, pediatrics, pharmacy, urgent care, occupational health, local health departments and hospitals,‘ a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson told the Cadillac News for a related story. “We anticipate continuing to provide vaccine to local health departments and hospitals as well as additional provider types as vaccine allocations continue to increase.‘
MAFP said boosting capacity by including family physicians in COVID-19 vaccine allocation when supply is available, will help the state reach its goal of vaccinating 70% of the population sooner.
