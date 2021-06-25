Family Fare accepting bottle returns with no limits, restrictions

CADILLAC — Last June, grocery stores like Family Fare Supermarket in Cadillac were preparing to allow for the restart of limited bottle returns. A year later, things are returning to the pre-pandemic normalcy as restrictions are lifted across the state.
Last June, Family Fare’s parent company SpartanNash announced it would reopen the bottle return area following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s safety protocols, phased reopening recommendations, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. In compliance with the State of Michigan’s June 2020 reopening plan, the bottle return areas that reopened were limited to those located at the front of the store.
Last October, the Michigan Department of Treasury also allowed for any retailer that accepts returns to take them, but at a restricted level.
Last week, Whitmer accelerated the end of all COVID-19 epidemic orders on gatherings and masking as COVID-19 cases continue to plummet following increased vaccinations.
Beginning Tuesday, capacity in both indoor and outdoor settings increased to 100% and the state no longer requires residents to wear a face mask.
SpartanNash spokesperson Adrienne Chance said the Family Fare stores including in Cadillac returned to running at full capacity regarding bottle returns Tuesday. She also said that means the bottle return hours of operation are back to the way they were before the start of the pandemic.
“It has been a bit of a process, but as of (Tuesday) we are back to normal everywhere,‘ she said. “We are excited to get back to more normalcy and support (bottle returns) with a more regular pace.‘
Before the switch back to normal, bottle return areas at the supermarket were only open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, and bottle returns were limited to $25 per person per day. If the bottle return bins reached capacity, the bottle return area was closed for the day.
