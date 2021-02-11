Family Fare offers donation option at checkout to support Habitat for Humanity

CADILLAC — SpartanNash stores across Northern Michigan, including one here in Cadillac, are offering customers a convenient way to support Habitat for Humanity while they shop for groceries.
From Wednesday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 21, SpartanNash, at its 24 Family Fare stores will add a “Donate to Habitat‘ option at every checkout.
With this annual campaign, SpartanNash helps Habitat affiliates raise thousands of dollars for home builds and other projects. Every dollar contributed at the checkout stays in each store’s community, according to a press release issued by SpartanNash.
“The SpartanNash Foundation is proud to work with Habitat for Humanity,‘ said Meredith Gremel, vice president of corporate affairs and communications and executive director of the SpartanNash Foundation. “By working with our Habitat for Humanity partners, we can ensure that all dollars donated during our retail scan campaign will have a significant impact right in our local communities.‘
Eleven independent Habitat affiliates blanket northern lower Michigan. Each affiliate builds homes and supports homeownership in their communities. This part of Michigan is served by Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity.
Amy Gibbs, executive director of Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity, said the partnership with Family Fare took a different form this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year, Gibbs said they were able to set up a carnation booth inside the Cadillac Family Fare. There, they handed out pamphlets, answered questions and accepted donations from customers.
"This year, things are a little more difficult," Gibbs said. "But we're hoping people have heard enough about us that they'll be willing to donate. Every little bit that is raised is better than not having the campaign."
Gibbs said she's unsure how much they'll be able to raise this year, although last year the community donated around $2,000 in the campaign.
According to the SpartanNash press release, regionally lower wages and the pressure on home prices from vacationers and retirees have always been obstacles to homeownership in Northern Michigan. In the current market, there are new roadblocks. The remote worker expansion has caused an explosion of relocations to the area, both driving up prices and reducing the inventory of available homes. Even rental opportunities are difficult to find. For many low to middle-income families here, Habitat homeownership is their only chance at ever owning a home.
The Habitat program allows people with a steady income and acceptable credit to own their forever homes. Each adult in a Habitat family contributes an average of 250 hours of sweat equity to the program. They agree to keep their finances in order and take classes on financial management and homeownership. In turn, Habitat and volunteers build a quality home that the Habitat homeowner will purchase with a mortgage of 30% or less of their monthly income. Habitat keeps the cost of the home manageable and often helps with down payment assistance and other guidance that make homeownership possible.
In January, around 30 people gathered at 440 Rogers St. in Cadillac to witness Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity present the keys of a brand new home to Lisa Inscho. With the keys of the 2020 home now in the hands of the partner family, Gibbs said they're turning their attention to their 2021 partner family — Kasey Lilly and her three young children.
