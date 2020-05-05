CADILLAC — It's not easy to summarize a century of accomplishments in a sentence or two. For Gertrude Boven, it boils down to a mantra she's tried to live by her whole life: to be a blessing to others.
"That's what it's all about," said Gertrude, whose eyes sparkle with a lively energy that belies her 100 years of age.
On Monday, dozens of family members, friends and fellow residents at Harbor View Apartments in Cadillac wished Gertrude a happy birthday from the parking lot below her third-floor balcony.
The plan was to surprise Gertrude at noon sharp on Monday, but someone must have let the cat out of the bag, because Gertrude appeared at her balcony several minutes before noon, to a raucous reception of vehicle horns, waves and cries of "happy birthday!" Members of the Cadillac Fire Department and Cadillac Police Department even swung by, sounding their sirens in honor of the venerated centenarian.
Harbor View Apartments Service Coordinator Cathy Best invited the public to celebrate Gertrude's birthday but wanted to keep it a surprise, which is why she requested that a notice not be published in the print edition of the Cadillac News — of which she is an avid reader — but only online.
Best said Gertrude didn't not want anything special done to commemorate the significant event.
"She is a very down-to-earth person. Very common sense oriented," Best said. "She likes what she likes. She grew up on a farm and her family was big farmers in the Marion area."
A number of Gertrude's neighbors at Harbor View Apartments organized the party. One of the planners, Mari Graham, said they knew they couldn't have a traditional party for Gertrude, given the safety concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus. Graham heard about the idea of a drive-by birthday party and thought that would be perfect for the occasion.
Graham described Gertrude as "phenomenal," with a "hysterical" sense of humor and range of talents, including as a lifelong piano player who taught polio victims how to play the instrument in her younger years.
"Gertrude is Gertrude," Graham said. "She's the youngest 100-year-old person I've met in my life."
Gertrude's granddaughter, Tonya McLeod, was among those who helped to decorate vehicles in the Harbor View parking lot with home-made signs. Gertrude's great grandchildren, Piper and Ian, made a sign that read, "Happy 100 Grandma, We (love) you!"
McLeod said it's amazing to think about what her grandmother has gone through in her life and the changes she's seen in society.
"She's a great story teller," McLeod said. "She grew up in an agricultural community when there were no vehicles or running water. It's amazing how she has been able to remain relevant and active to this day."
Gertrude said she "couldn't believe it" when she found out about her surprise party.
"You read about things like that in the newspaper but it doesn't happen to me," she said. "I feel humbled by that much love and attention."
Prior to the party, Gertrude said she received numerous phone calls from people wishing her a happy birthday. Someone even baked her a "special cake."
Gertrude isn't the only member of her family to live to 100 years old: she said she had an aunt that reached that milestone, although she's surprised she's been able to maintain her health for so long.
"As far as I know, I'm not senile," Gertrude joked. "I still enjoy life. The mind stays the same but the body defeats you. That's part of life."
A church organist for 50 years, Gertrude also plays for residents at Samaritas Senior Living. She said being able to bring joy to others with music has been a huge blessing in her life. The old Christian hymn "Great is Thy Faithfulness" is one of her favorites because it expresses the trials and tribulations we all face at one time or another.
"'Strength for today, and bright hope for tomorrow, Blessings all mine, with ten thousand beside.'" Gertrude recited, before adding, "There have been difficult times. But God brings strength for today. It's been a good life."
