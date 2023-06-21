TUSTIN — Friday would have been Mitch Endicott’s 46th birthday, but he died 22 years ago.
During the more than two decades since his death, his friends, family and sometimes complete strangers come together every year to celebrate Mitch and do a little community service. Along the way, the long weekend of fun more names have become part of the list of people the weekend is designed to remember.
Mitch, however, is always the focal point.
Mitch’s mother said the trip was started the year after her son’s passing because a canoe trip was the last one Mitch took. It has become more over the years.
“It was like we couldn’t let him go. It’s the only way we could come up together and keep his memory alive. We decided to start doing a canoe trip and from there it evolved immensely,” Cris said. “He was bigger than life.”
Now the event last four days. It includes camping, a tubing trip, a road clean up as part of the Adopt-A-Road program through Osceola County, a celebration at his gravesite and of course a canoe trip.
Throughout the four days there are stories told about Mitch and laughs.
Cris said Mitch was diagnosed with idiopathic Glomerulonephritis, which is inflammation of the tiny filters in the kidneys. It came out of the blue and while he fought, it eventually led to his death. During the last year of his life, Cris said Mitch’s friend Joseph Huebner quit work so he could be with his friend.
A short time after his friend’s death, Joseph also died unexpectedly in a crash, which occurred on his birthday, Cris said. For that reason, a second stretch of Diamond Road was adopted to honor Joseph.
Mitch’s cousin Kyle Sizemore was only 16 when he died. He said he was the kind of person that you would meet for two minutes, but feel like you had known him your whole life. He also remembers sharing a room with Mitch and the air hockey table they had between their beds.
“We had an air hockey table and I would wake to him slamming those air hockey pucks up against the board until I woke up,” Kyle remember laughing.
He too spent a lot of time with his cousin during the last year of his life and said they spent a lot of time together at Rose Lake. Whether it was boating, camping or eating pizza pockets on the campfire, he loved his time with him.
Kyle said while the event started with just family and friends, it has grown to include friends of friends and people who didn’t even know Mitch. By the end of the weekend, however, most leave with a feeling that they knew him.
Although the event is fun, there also are the occasional tears. While the pain has faded over the years, it still comes back in waves when looking at pictures or hearing a story.
“You’ll never forget the loss. You never get over it. It takes a village and people like this to get over the pain and walk through it,” Cris said with tears welling up and her voice cracking. “This has become where everyone can shut the door on home. Leave the drama away. There have been several other losses over the years and everyone feels the pain I feel. It has healed me as a mom. It can be done. I buried him but he didn’t die.”
