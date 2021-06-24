Family friends putting on fundraiser to support family of COVID survivor

LAKE CITY — Friends of Candy Hutchinson are putting on a fundraiser at Calvary Baptist Church to support her family during a tough time. The fundraiser will be on Saturday, June 26, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Hutchinson was diagnosed with COVID-19 in late March and began suffering complications from the disease due to an underlying condition. After spending time in the ICU at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, she was flown to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. As her condition worsened, Hutchinson was put on life support for several weeks as doctors fought to save her.
Later on, Hutchinson was moved to Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital. During her stay, Hutchinson suffered several strokes and had her left leg amputated due to blood clots. As of Thursday morning, Hutchinson woke up and spoke for the first time, according to family friend Elizabeth Bacon.
“She’s on her way to recovery,‘ Bacon said.
Currently, Hutchinson is in a rehab facility in Grand Rapids, where she will have to learn how to walk again. While she is COVID-free, Bacon said doctors are still monitoring her condition.
To help Hutchinson’s family pay off her medical bills, Bacon and another family friend are hosting a drive-thru spaghetti dinner at the church.
Along with the dinner, Bacon said there will be an auction and a raffle, with half of the fundraising efforts being online and the other half being in-person. To Bacon’s surprise, more than 20 items were donated to the fundraiser by local organizations and people. Items being auctioned off include jewelry, power tools, gift certificates to local businesses, and baskets full of household items.
While the details are still being worked out, Bacon said all the proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly to the Hutchinson family.
“We just want to give Tommy (her husband) and the girls some peace of mind,‘ Bacon said. “Just rally around the family.‘
For more information about the fundraiser, visit https://m.facebook.com/events/1100231907148747 or call Elizabeth Bacon at (231) 408-0102.
