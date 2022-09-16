Family Fun Day coming to Evart Farmers Market

EVART — Saturday is Family Fun Day at the Evart Farmers Market, and there are several activities planned for both kids and parents.
Market Manager Angela Hunter said Family Fun Day had previously been run through the Evart Downtown Development Authority as a fall festival, but the event had dwindled over the last few years, and she was inspired to take it on at the market.
Activities will run alongside the market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Evart Depot. Hunter said she has around 25 different vendors scheduled to bring their goods to Saturday’s market.
Aside from fresh food and artisan items, Hunter said families can enjoy a petting zoo and free hot dog lunch brought by the Mecosta Osceola Substance Abuse Awareness Coalition. The Amish Choir will be providing live music, and the Evart Woman’s Club is offering free coloring books and crayons.
To encourage families to visit every booth at the market, Hunter and her market helpers are setting up a story walk for the children. Families will find one page of a story attached to each vendor booth, and when they’ve read them all, they get a free book to take home.
Now that the fall season is in swing, Hunter said there will be plenty of corn stalks and pumpkins for purchase as well. Although beneficial for area farmers, she said the purpose behind Family Fun Day is to encourage families to eat fresh, locally grown food.
Because the market accepts food programs like SNAP and EBT, Hunter said families are able to stretch their dollar by buying market foods.
“I want them to get fresh food,” she said. “And it’s just another way of getting families together and getting out and doing something.”
The Evart Farmers Market will have its last open day on Oct. 8, and as the season’s end draws closer, Hunter has been reflecting on the success it’s seen.
“I think this has just been an outstanding year for our market,” she said. “I don’t very often see anybody leave the market without a bag in their hand.”
The Amish Choir will return twice more to perform at the market, and Cadillac-based musician Lisa Mac will close out the market season with a performance on Saturday, Oct. 8.
