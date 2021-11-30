CADILLAC — Levi Root already knows what he is going to do when he is reunited with his dog Thor after the pit bull-mix went missing last week.
Levi and his 3-year-old dog were in a crash last Wednesday where the semitrailer they both were riding in slid on its side on M-55 before coming to rest laying across the highway. Levi was battered, bruised, cut along the right side of his body, which included a hit to his head.
The crash left the highway closed for several hours the day before Thanksgiving, but thankfully no one was killed in the crash. Despite being sore, Levi is focused on bringing his dog home and when that happens he is going to get the biggest burger he can find for Thor.
After being out in the cold and without his family, Levi believes getting him a burger is the least he can do for his loyal companion.
Thor is a pit bull mix and Levis said he and his wife Elizabeth adopted him roughly a year ago when a neighbor was moving into a place where she couldn’t have dogs. He has been around pit bulls throughout his life. He had one when he was younger. He and his wife also have another at home named Athena.
“He doesn’t always go with me. Just once in a while, I decide to take him with me. He helps me out on the road. When I take him and he loves it,” Levi said. “He goes back and forth between the sleeper and the front seat. He hangs his head out the window. He and my other dog are like an old married couple, he likes to get out of the house every once in a while.”
So when Levi was driving on M-55 last week, nothing was out of the ordinary until the Lake City resident saw the SUV pull out in front of him. He said at the time of the crash, Thor was in the sleeper cab of this truck. While things are a little fuzzy, Levi said all he remembers is grabbing the steering wheel of the semitrailer and trying to maneuver his truck around the SUV.
“I hit the front of her car and flipped my truck on its side. All the time we were sliding on the road, all I thought of is the dog,” he said.
Police said the preliminary investigation indicated the SUV was on 33 Road looking to turn left when it pulled out in the path of the semitrailer, which was traveling east on M-55. The female driver of the SUV was transported to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital so she could be airlifted to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, according to police.
The semitrailer truck was fully loaded with water conditioning pelletized salt and it was offloaded before the semitrailer could be lifted and removed from the roadway. The crash occurred at 1:44 on Nov. 24 and the road wasn’t reopened until 10:30 p.m. that night.
Wexford County Undersheriff Rick Doehring said the female driver of the SUV broke her femur, but she should recover. He also said drugs and/or alcohol were not factors in the crash.
Levi’s mom Ericka Nyman said Thor is a really good dog and since she doesn’t have any grandchildren yet, he and Athena are the next best things. When she got the call from Levi’s wife last Wednesday, she knew something was wrong. After she told her he had been in a crash, Ericka then started to wonder where in the country he was since his job takes him all over the place.
When Elizabeth told her he was in Cadillac, Ericka said she felt relief that he was close but still worried because she didn’t know the extent of his injuries. Eventually, she found out he was banged up but he would be OK.
Then her thoughts turned to Thor.
“When I finally did talk to him, he said Thor was with him and they didn’t know where Thor was,” she said. “Right away, I started posting on Facebook hoping people would see it. We haven’t got much of anything.”
With it being nearly a week since the crash, Ericka and Levi both are starting to think that someone has picked Thor up. The family has been going back to the crash site every day looking for Thor. Ericka said the family has left blankets, some of Levi’s clothing and food at the crash site in hopes of getting Thor to come back to the area.
She said her husband also has put hunter’s sausage at snout level on the tree branches. Each day that goes by and they don’t hear anything, Ericka said Levi gets a little more disappointed.
“It is hard. Just the not knowing where he is at is getting to me.
He came from a rough situation. The lady we got him from had some other people holding on to him and they weren’t very good to him,” Levi said. “He wasn’t fond of males. We had a rough start, but me and him bonded.”
The family is offering a $200 reward to anyone who helps them find Thor. If someone has information, they also can call Wexford County Central Dispatch at (231) 779-9211. A person with information also may contact Erick at (231) 383-2742 or Levi at (231) 429-9389.
