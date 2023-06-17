Family man - 'You don't quit family'

Let’s take a look at Brian Drabik’s idea of a perfect Father’s Day.
Drabik is a doctor with a practice on Sunnyside Drive; Munson Health Care, Cadillac Urology, managed by his wife Reneé. They have five children.
“So, we are going shooting with the whole family,” Reneé said. “Except Ben has to work because it’s a summer job. And Madi is in Ann Arbor.”
Their grown daughter Alexus, who works in Grand Rapids, is making the trip home for the day.
“We are going to a really nice hunt club,” she said. “All the kids love to hunt. He taught them the love of hunting and golf. So on Father’s Day we will shoot clay pigeons.”
Afterwards, Reneé will cook dinner with the focus on Brian’s favorite dessert, cherry pie.
Brian and Reneé dated in high school. Broke up in college. And then she was invited to his med school graduation party.
“We were a large, tight knit group of high school friends,” said Reneé, who by then was an engineer at GM and a single mom. “After we broke up we didn’t keep in touch. But Brian wanted to celebrate with our entire group. He called my best friend to find me.”
That reunion was followed by six years of dating while Brian concentrated on the demands of his residency. The day after he finished they were married.
“We were 33 when we got married and we both wanted a big family,” she said. “So we had four kids in four and a half years. And he inherited Alexus.”
Alexus is a human resources specialist for Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital and is engaged to be married.
“I had the very special honor of knowing our parents when they were dating ... going on countless fun dates with my mom and dad,” she said.
The most unforgettable date was the one when he proposed. And she got a ring, too.
“He was always a goofy dad,” she said. “I’ve got endless stories of my dad making me and my friends laugh. Of course, our childhood wasn’t perfect, but whose is. I attribute much of who I am today to both of my parents and the structure, however imperfect, they provided me.”
The rest of the family includes Madi, 21, studying kinesiology at MSU to become a physician’s assistant; Ben, 20, an engineering sophomore at U of M; Drew, 18 entering MSU for an engineering degree; and Grace, 16, who will be a high school junior next year.
“He loves his children,” Reneé said. “He didn’t do everything perfect raising them but there’s no question about his love for them from the minute he held them. They were so miraculous.”
So family life for a busy physician can be stressful. Especially when they had four children under 5 and a 15-year-old. They attended middle school and high school events “with four babies.”
“It seemed overwhelming, but everybody told us to take a deep breath and memorize the moment because this will pass ... for us it was just staying the course and not reacting to the chaos of the moment. Even if we had three hours of sleep, you just did it. No big fanfare. You still do what you have to do. You don’t look for an excuse to get out of what matters most.”
This fall Grace will be the only child at home.
“What I love most about dad is that any time we have friends over he makes pancakes in the morning, from scratch, and popcorn when we watch movies. Everybody loves him, all my friends and all my sibling friends,” she said. “On weekends he tries to have us all together. Fishing is a huge thing for him. We go out on the lake with my grandparents and he gets up so early and says, ‘does anybody want to go fishing?’”
“He’s always there if I need anything or need advice,” she said. “He will say, ‘how can I help, how can I fix it?’ He does so much for me. In that way he expresses his love in trying to help me as much as he can.”
“We weren’t perfect parents,” Reneé confessed. “You are not always happy, but you don’t quit. You don’t quit family. It will be nice for Brian to see this, to highlight how hard he worked.”
One of her favorite memories is bringing the young children to the office. How they would run and jump into Brian’s arms. How that moment become the most important — a moment when everything stopped so he could hug them tight.