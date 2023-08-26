MARION — The odds were solidly in Shandra Eisenga’s favor.
Doctors told her that the procedure she would be undergoing carried with it a 5% chance of infection but given the potential upsides it would bring to her life, everyone thought the risk was well worth taking.
So she decided to go through with it; tragically, luck was not on her side this time.
Eisenga, 57, passed away on Aug. 10, about a month after doctors learned that she had a tuberculosis infection stemming from the elective procedure she underwent in the spring — the same procedure that carried a 5% risk of infection.
Eisenga’s family members know that nothing they do today will bring her back. They are hopeful, however, that talking about how she died will bring about some sort of change.
“That’s what she would have wanted,” said Eisenga’s fiance, Leo Cornell. “She hoped that everyone would work with the people who are trying to make sure this never happens to anyone else.”
Eisenga’s daughter, Amber Herlein, said her mom for many years dealt with numerous health issues which led to three kidney transplants and caused extreme arthritis and significant chronic pain.
Family meant everything to Eisenga, who would always try to attend all of her grandchildren’s sporting events — regardless of how much pain she was in, or how many days afterward it took her to recover.
Herlein said she saw a number of specialists in an attempt to bring her pain under control so she could have her life back. She did everything she could, but nothing seemed to work.
As a last resort, Herlein said she agreed to undergo a spinal procedure to implant a bone graft mesh and clean up nerve endings that were being pinched by bone and causing pain.
For a long time before finally agreeing to the procedure, Herlein said her mom resisted the idea, as she worried about an infection.
She ultimately agreed to go through with it because they had already tried everything else.
“It was really her only opportunity,” Herlein said.
During the six weeks following the surgery, everything looked to be on the up and up: Eisenga was experiencing significant relief from the pain, was taking regular walks around the block and was “feeling really well,” Herlein said.
By the end of May, however, Eisenga’s condition had begun to deteriorate. She felt sick, had intense fatigue, nausea, cold sweats at night, low appetite and other symptoms of some mysterious ailment. In June, Eisenga’s lymph nodes had begun to swell and the incision where surgeons had implanted the bone graft was severely inflamed.
Doctors at first suspected that Eisenga had a Staph infection, which are common after such surgeries, and prescribed antibiotics to treat it. The antibiotics didn’t seem to be working and by this time, Eisenga required around-the-clock medical care. On July 1, Herlein said they decided to bring her mom to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor for advanced treatment.
Specialists regularly tested her blood but didn’t find out what was actually causing the infection until after a second procedure was done to clean out the incision site. Herlein said when they tested material removed from the incision site, they discovered she had tuberculosis.
In the weeks prior to that, Eisenga’s blood continued to test negative for tuberculosis because of how the disease is detected, which is through antibodies produced by the body. These antibodies weren’t detected in her blood because of the immunosuppressants that Eisenga was on to treat her other health conditions, Herlein said.
“No one had on their radar that it was TB,” Herlein said. “By the time they did, it had disseminated through her entire body. ... It was everywhere.”
Herlein believes that if doctors would have known earlier that it was tuberculosis, her mom would have had a better chance of surviving, although she doesn’t fault any of the medical professionals in Cadillac or at the University of Michigan for what happened.
“She was going to have an uphill battle no matter what,” Herlein said. “All the doctors and nurses were incredible.”
After learning what was causing the infection, doctors immediately prescribed four different tuberculosis medications.
While the medications seemed to be working, Herlein said a number of other issues had started to stack up against her mom, including infections that formed around the central lines inserted into her neck to administer medication, and around her bed sores.
Despite the challenges, Eisenga’s vitals were gradually stabilizing. She was able to be taken off of a ventilator and they were beginning to make plans for long-term rehabilitation.
Eisenga then slipped into a delirium, which Herlein was told isn’t out of the ordinary for someone who has spent that much time in intensive care. They even have a term for the condition, called “ICU delirium.”
Something that did strike doctors as abnormal, however, were Eisenga’s extremely high lactic acid levels, especially given that in all other areas of her recovery, she was doing well.
In an attempt to figure out what was causing her lactic acid levels to rise, doctors ordered a CAT scan of Eisenga’s body. While she was having the CAT scan done, Eisenga’s heart stopped.
Herlein said news of her mother’s death was shocking, considering that as far as anyone knew, she was doing better. She had spoken to her mother moments before she was taken away for the CAT scan. She and other family members went to dinner after that, and while at dinner, she received a call from a social worker who gave her the news.
Walking back into the hospital after learning of her mom’s death was like being in a dream, Herlein said.
“It was just like floating,” Herlein said. “I was thinking, ‘what is happening?’ I was in shock. I’m still in shock.”
Dr. Robert Dickson, one of Eisenga’s physicians, determined her cause of death was multiple-organ failure as a result of a tuberculosis infection stemming from the contaminated bone graft.
In response to an investigation led by Dickson and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the company that develops the bone graft, Aziyo Biologics, Inc., announced a recall of its bone repair products made from human tissue that are used primarily in orthopedic and spinal procedures.
“Notice of the voluntary recall was issued to centers after the company learned of post-surgical Mycobacterium tuberculosis (MTB) infections in two patients treated with viable bone matrix product from a single donor lot,” reads a press release issued by Aziyo.
Prior to release, Aziyo claimed that samples from this specific lot had tested negative for MTB by an independent laboratory using a nucleic acid test that is designed to specifically detect the MTB organism.
“We are taking immediate action to safeguard patients by implementing a full product recall as we work with the CDC to investigate this event,” said Dr. Randy Mills, president and chief executive officer of Aziyo Biologics. “The people of Aziyo care deeply about the patients we serve and will continue to work with the medical community, patients and regulatory authorities as we gather additional information.”
Eisenga’s fiance, Leo Cornell, choked up as he attempted to find the words to describe the type of person she was.
“She was just a wonderful person,” Cornell said. “She had a heart of gold and would help anyone, anytime.”
The couple met in 2010 at Eisenga’s longtime place of employment, the Marion Village Market, and started dating shortly after that, in 2011.
Cornell said in the coming years, they were looking forward to getting married, spending more time together and “spoiling her grandkinds rotten.”
Her death makes Cornell angry, especially knowing there have been previous tuberculosis outbreaks among people who received the same type of bone graft product.
Second District U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Midland, recently announced he would be pursuing additional federal regulation of these types of products.
“I extend my deepest condolences to the Eisenga family and all of Shandra’s friends,” Moolenaar said. “This is a tragedy that could have been prevented and I will be working to make sure it never happens again. With this infected material turning up in seven states, it is clear that more must be done at the federal level to protect patients and prevent infections from occurring in the bone graft process.”
Herlein said the thing she’ll miss most about her mother is seeing her with the grandkids, who soon will be starting up fall sports.
“She was such a great grandma to the kids,” said Herlein, who remembers when her children was babies, Eisenga would get annoyed that they seemed to only want to be around mom, although that would change as they grew older. As grandma, all she wanted to do with spend time with her grandkids and love on them.
Herlein said since losing her mom, it feels like she’s been going through life with a weight on her chest. Her only consolidation is the possibility that her death will spark some meaningful change.
“With modern medicine so advanced, there’s absolutely no reason this had to happen,” Herlein said. “This is preventable ... I don’t want anyone to have to live through this.”
