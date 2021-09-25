LAKE CITY — “It doesn’t cost much to compliment, but it pays big dividends.”
“If you help somebody, you’ll feel better the rest of the day.”
“Life goes on and you gotta keep on living no matter what.”
As friends and family gathered at the Lake City cemetery Friday afternoon to honor former Missaukee County undersheriff Robert Fitzgerald, who passed away on January 9, 2021, many recalled these “Bob-isms” and how they represented the kind of person he was.
“(Bob) was just an all-around great guy,” Fitzgerald’s cousin and training sergeant from the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Mounted Division Dan Owen said. “Very down to earth, give you the shirt off his back. Very genuine individual.”
Born on August 12, 1930 in Cadillac, Fitzgerald spent his early years growing up in Northern Michigan. Two years after graduating from Lake City High School in 1948, he married Charlotte Rosted, the woman he would spend seven decades with.
After working various jobs around the state, Fitzgerald fulfilled his life-long dream by entering the Michigan State Police Academy in 1954. After graduating in 1955, he moved around to several different posts and became a sergeant.
“We were in the state police at the same time,” Pastor Steve Boven, who presided over the burial service, said. “He only lived about four miles for me. So when I retired and moved back here (to Lake City), we became really, really good friends. And we would get together about once a week and go for breakfast. And so that’s how Bob and I really became acquainted. He was such an appreciative guy, and he just loved life and he loved people. It was just a joy to be around him.”
Eventually, he found his way to the Breathalyzer, Traffic, and Safety Divisions in Jackson, and in 1980, he retired and moved back to Lake City.
However, retirement didn’t suit Fitzgerald, according to his family. When Jim Bosscher was elected as the county sheriff in 1993, he looked for Fitzgerald to become his undersheriff. At the time, the sheriff’s department facing many issues, and Bosscher leaned on Fitzgerald’s leadership and experience to help rebuild the department.
“He was very community-oriented and well-known,” Bosscher said. “Always there and always a hard worker.”
Even after Fitzgerald left his position, Bosscher said he would continue to help out. From 2000 to 2016, Fitzgerald used his traffic knowledge to conduct bus driver training.
Police work wasn’t the only part of Fitzgerald’s life. His youngest daughter Dori Goodall said her father loved to fix up and drive antique cars. In fact, he loved it so much, he become a member and president of Crankun T’s Antique Car Club in Lake City.
“He just loved to tinker with cars,” Goodall said. “That was kind of his favorite thing. He always had three strained fingers when we were little kids. He’d come home from work and we’d use toothpicks to pick the grease out from underneath his nails.”
Even after retiring from teaching, Goodall said her father would still help out around the community, including at the St. John Lutheran Church.
“He was very gracious,” Bill Nees, a friend of Fitzgerald, said. “He was just a nice person to know.”
As officers and police cars from the Michigan State Police, Missaukee County Sheriff’s Department, Saginaw County Sheriff’s Mounted Division come out to pay their respects, many friends and family members said Fitzgerald was an honorable man and someone they wouldn’t soon forget.
“He saw himself as a public servant,” Goodall said. “He was just a very people-person ... a dedicated father, and a family man.”
