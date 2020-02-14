CADILLAC — If Punxsutawney Phil is to be believed (you shouldn’t; he’s a groundhog and not a meteorologist), you’re running out of time to enjoy winter activities. The prognosticating groundhog’s handlers claim he didn’t see his shadow two weeks ago, on Groundhog Day, supposedly indicating an early spring.
But there’s no shortage of winter activities still to enjoy in the Cadillac area, from Free Fishing Weekend this weekend, to skiing and ice skating.
If it’s skating that strikes your fancy, then Saturday will be a good day for it.
The Mayor’s Youth Council is hosting a Family Skate at the synthetic rink at Cadillac Commons.
“So bring the family — Grandma, Grandpa, Mom, Dad — come on down,‘ Tiyi Schippers, who advises the Mayor’s Youth Council, urged during a recent Cadillac City Council meeting.
The family skate will serve as an outdoor winter party.
In addition to the skating, there will be lawn games (“ice games,‘ as Schippers put it), family-friendly music, and free hot chocolate for the first 50 attendees. Hot chocolate will be for sale for people who arrive later.
Schippers says events hosted by the Mayor’s Youth Council have been receiving strong turnouts.
“Each time we’ve done something, it’s grown,‘ Schippers said.
The Family Skate is scheduled for 1 to 3 p.m on Saturday, Feb. 15. The National Weather Service (not a groundhog) says it may snow around that time.
