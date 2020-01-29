CADILLAC — Ryan Kleeman knew his 4-year-old son, Jayce, would be curious to learn about his father, which is why he wrote some things down for him to read when he got older.
He wrote about his addiction, he wrote about his triggers, and he wrote about how he dealt with his demons over the years.
Sadly, Ryan never had the opportunity to show his son the letters himself — he passed away from a drug overdose on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. He was 35.
Ryan left behind Jayce’s mother and his fiancee, Tina Richardson, along with her 10-year-old son, Izaiah.
Tina said she met Ryan a little over a decade ago and they developed a close friendship before becoming romantically involved.
“He was fearless,‘ Tina said, her voice cracking with emotion. “He was always super romantic and spontaneous. No matter what he was going through personally, he always put his family first.‘
Ryan’s obituary describes him as someone who “easily made friends anywhere he went due to his vibrant, witty, kindhearted, goofy personality which gained him a few well-known nicknames such as ‘Ryno’ and ‘Kleemo.’‘
But underneath the happy-go-lucky exterior, Ryan was fighting a constant battle.
Throughout the course of their relationship, Tina said Ryan struggled with alcoholism and bouts of drug addiction. She said he started off drinking and using pills and other drugs recreationally. Eventually, this turned into heroin and meth use.
She said it was obvious to her when Ryan was using drugs and when he was clean.
“I could tell in his facial features and mannerisms,‘ Tina said. “He would become more distant.‘
Tina said Ryan also suffered from persistent feelings of guilt and depression. She thinks some of these feelings stemmed from the loss of his mother in his early 20s.
A little over three years ago, after walking away from an intervention set up by the family to confront him about his drug abuse, Ryan decided to seek help. He stayed clean — with the exception of alcohol — until his most recent relapse.
The last time he relapsed, however, the slide into addiction was deeper and for a longer period than it usually took for Ryan to seek help.
“I saw a downward spiral coming,‘ Tina said. “But it was too late to do anything about.‘
Tina said Ryan knew he had a problem but was ashamed to admit it and didn’t know how to talk about it with her or anyone else.
“I begged him to tell me the truth,‘ Tina said. “I told him, ‘I can’t help you if you don’t tell me.’ He hated being on that path but he had a hard time talking about his feelings. He hated that he just couldn’t be normal and not feel the need to use.‘
Ryan’s older brother, Billy Wood, described Ryan as a “super fun guy‘ who “loved everybody and would do anything for you.‘
Billy said Ryan lived with him for a little while several years ago and he remembers catching him snorting crushed up OxyContin in his room. At the time, Billy said the discovery didn’t seem like addiction and more like party behavior, although when he started traveling for construction work, it became clear his brother’s substance abuse problem had a firm grasp on him.
Billy said he tried in vain to talk to Ryan about the deadly seriousness of hard drug use — particularly heroin.
“I said, ‘that (stuff) will kill you,’‘ Billy said. “I realized that I couldn’t help Ryan directly with his addiction, so I decided to focus on helping his family. I don’t know what I could have done to help him, besides maybe dragging him to rehab again. (I had to) come to terms with the fact that he might not be around long term if he continued his downward spiral.‘
Despite his addiction to heroin, Billy said Ryan did not have a death wish. The night he overdosed, he was using fentanyl, which is far more potent than heroin.
“It was a fluke,‘ Billy said. “He didn’t know it was fentanyl.‘
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said at 1 a.m. on Sept. 29, a 911 call reported a man laying outside. He said Cadillac Police responded and found Ryan outside of a home suffering from an overdose.
The responding officers performed CPR on Ryan in an effort to save his life. Elmore said when EMS arrived they took over CPR and transported Ryan to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Tina said she first heard about Ryan’s death on Facebook, where she read a post saying that EMS were on their way to treat an unresponsive man in a part of town she knew Ryan was hanging around lately.
She soon received a call from a Cadillac police officer, who told her she needed to get to the scene right away.
Although she knew that she might receive this call at some point, given Ryan’s lifestyle, Tina admits that she didn’t see it coming.
One of the first emotions she had was anger that someone didn’t call 911 faster. If they did, Ryan might still be alive.
“Everything changed,‘ Tina said regarding how her family has been affected by Ryan’s passing. “It was my son waking up and not having his father. Nothing we do as a family feels the same. There is a very big void everywhere we go, everyone we see. We take it day by day, some days, hour by hour ... then it hits me — a million things.‘
Tina said sometimes Jayce asks her to play songs that remind him of Ryan, which can be very emotional for her but she does it anyway because it is helping him deal with the loss of his father.
“I think it actually does him good,‘ Tina said.
Jayce also doesn’t like it when Tina leaves him to hang out with friends because that’s what his father was doing when he died.
Her older son, Izaiah, has a better understanding about what happened to Ryan, although she said he doesn’t like talking about it.
“He thinks talking about it will upset everybody,‘ Tina said. “We’ve both been talking to counselors.‘
Derrick Smith, a friend of Billy and outreach worker with Harm Reduction Michigan, said one of the saddest things about this and many other situations like it is that it could have been prevented if someone in the home had Narcan — the drug that reverses overdoses.
Harm Reduction Michigan is a nonprofit group that provides Narcan, clean syringes and other resources to those struggling with addiction. It is run by recovering addicts, among them Smith.
“We don’t have any agenda besides helping people,‘ said Smith, who added that there are many people who don’t feel comfortable going into a government building to ask for Narcan, whereas they may feel more at ease visiting a Harm Reduction Michigan office.
Smith said with how little it costs to obtain Narcan, there is no reason why someone can’t come into an office and get 10 kits, no questions asked.
The objective of Harm Reduction Michigan is just as its name implies, to reduce further harm, death and disease due to drug use.
“In a lot of cases, they’ve had bad experiences seeking help in other places, and that builds a level of apathy,‘ Smith said. “Our philosophy is to present zero barriers of entry. How can we help?‘
While still in the works at this point, Smith said they are in the process of opening up a Harm Reduction Michigan office here in Cadillac. Keep reading the Cadillac News for updates on this project as they become available.
For more information, check out Harm Reduction Michigan on Facebook.
