CADILLAC — For kids and teens looking for something fun to do this winter, the Cadillac-Wexford Public Library is the place to be.
Programming Coordinator and Teen Librarian Emily Thompson said they have a host of events coming up during the next several months, and she expects attendance will be good.
“We’re finally seeing our numbers getting back to decent size following COVID,” Thompson said. “December is always a slow month because there’s so much going on, but our numbers will be ramping up in January and February.”
The library will be hosting events ranging from role playing and escape rooms to life-sized board games and the ever-popular Day at Hogwarts.
Teen events
• Dungeons and Dragons character building — Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. — Learn how to build a Dungeons and Dragons character as well as some basic game play. No previous knowledge needed for this event. No sign up necessary. Grades 9-12.
• Dungeons and Dragons one-shot campaign — Thursday, Jan. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. — Try your hand at a one-shot Dungeons and Dragons campaign. No previous knowledge needed for event but space is limited and sign-up is required. Call (231) 775-6541 or email teens@cadillaclibrary.org. Grades 9-12.
• The Snow Ball: Fantasy Cosplay Event — Saturday, Feb. 4, from 6 to 9 p.m. — Come dressed as your favorite cosplay character or make a cape and mask upon arrival. Snacks, crafts, dancing and more. Grades 8-12.
• Dungeons and Dragons tween one-shot campaign — Saturday, Feb. 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Try your hand at a one-shot Dungeons and Dragons campaign. No previous knowledge needed for event but space is limited and sign-up is required. Call (231) 775-6541 or email teens@cadillaclibrary.org. Grades 5-8.
• Day at Hogwarts — Saturday, Feb. 25, from noon to 2:30 p.m. — In this all-ages event, visit the Harry Potter world at the library. Come in costume if you want.
Kids events
• Peppa Pig Party — Saturday, Jan. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Celebrating the one and only Peppa Pig with a story, some crafting, a snack and more. Families welcome.
• Life Size Board Game — Saturday, Feb. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. — Kandy Kingdom is back and sweeter than ever. Families welcome.
• Day at Hogwarts — Saturday, Feb. 25, from noon to 2:30 p.m. — In this all-ages event, visit the Harry Potter world at the library. Come in costume if you want.
• Big and Little Paint Along — Saturday, March 4, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — Kids (littles) bring your favorite adult (big) and paint along at the library. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided. Ages 8-12. Registration required.
• Indiana Jones Escape Room — Saturday, March 25, at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. — Use your wits to avoid becoming another adventurer lost to the wild. Ages 8-12. Registration required.
• Baby Play — Saturday, April 15, at 11 a.m. — Mouth safe play for youngest patrons. Child may end up wet/messy. Bring a towel please. Ages 6-36 months.
• Game Day — Saturday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. — Drop in and play board games at the library. New games and old favorites. Families welcome.
In addition to one-time events, the library also will be hosting regular programs during the week, including Lego Club on Mondays from 4 to p.m.; Book Club on select Tuesdays from 4 to 5 pm.; Artsy Fartsy Crafters on select Wednesdays from 4 to 5 p.m.; Family Storytime Thursdays at 11 a.m.; Teen Writing Club the second and fourth Mondays from 4:30 to 6 p.m.; Teen Tuesdays every Tuesday from 3 to 5 p.m.; and Dungeons and Dragons Club every other Thursday from 4 to 6:45 p.m.
The branches in Manton and Mesick also will be hosting events through the winter, including a “Take Your Child to the Library Day” on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 11 a.m. at the Mesick Public Library.
Additional events at the Mesick library including Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trivia on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m., Lego Hour every Monday from 4 to 5 p.m., and watercolor painting every Friday from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
At the Manton branch, Miss Kayla hosts a singing, dancing, reading and rhyming storytime every Friday at 10:30 a.m.
For more information, visit cadillaclibrary.org or call (231) 775-6541.
