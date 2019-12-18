MCBAIN — Farm Bureau officials throughout the state are sounding the alarm about new regulations that may force formers to spend thousands of dollars expanding their manure pits.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy recently unveiled new rules that concentrated animal feeding operations have to follow regarding when they’re allowed to spread manure on their fields.
Jodi DeHate, MAEAP technician for Missaukee, Wexford, Kalkaska and Crawford counties, said the regulations state that CAFO farmers are no longer allowed to spread manure on their fields from January to March.
Spreading manure during the wintertime can be risky, DeHate said, as there is a greater chance the ground won’t be thawed enough to absorb the manure, which may cause runoff in places such as lakes and rivers.
Done carefully and correctly, however, spreading manure in the wintertime is effective and essential for many farmers, especially during years like 2019-2020 when harvest went late because of adverse planting and growing conditions.
To be considered a CAFO farm, DeHate said there has to be at least 1,000 “animal units.‘ An animal unit is defined as 1,000 pounds. Generally speaking, around 700 cows weigh enough to meet the benchmark to be considered a CAFO.
Although there aren’t many farms in Missaukee County that have been designated as CAFOs, DeHate said there are a couple that have more than 3,000 dairy cattle.
Since EGLE announced the rule change, Michigan Farm Bureau has urged farmers to voice their opposition.
“The Dept. of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s proposed permit will hurt those who raise animals, grow crops for livestock feed, and/or fertilize with manure,‘ Michigan Farm Bureau wrote in a statement on the rules. “As written, it will further burden Michigan agriculture by increasing regulation of nutrients and storage, increasing paperwork and threatening the viability of farmers who have complied with past permits. This sets a dangerous precedent for broader regulation in the future.‘
Since farmers won’t be able to use manure on their fields during the winter, DeHate said they may be forced to expand the size of their manure pits — a prohibitive cost for many who have struggled for several years with low commodity prices, adverse weather and crippling trade tariffs.
While the effect this regulation could have on CAFO farmers is bad enough, DeHate said it’s the possibility of the state expanding the rules to smaller farms that has her most concerned.
The public comment period to voice an opinion on the rule change ends today, so anyone who wants their voice to be heard has to act immediately.
Farmers and Michigan residents can voice their opposition by texting the phrase MIACT to the number 52886, or visit http://bit.ly/protectMIfarm.
To view the proposed changes, go to https://miwaters.deq.state.mi.us/miwaters/external/publicnotice/info/-2412838348379967584/documents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.