FALMOUTH — Kids from kindergarten to fifth grade gathered at Maple Leaf Farm and Creamery for the first day of farm camp on Tuesday.
Maple Leaf owner Jeanne Suggate has been running the farm for 15 years, the creamery for five and the camp for four. The program is separated into three groups, preschool, K-5 and middle school. Round two of K-5 camp ran this week from July 13-15.
Goat milk is the main ingredient of many Maple Leaf products like their feta, soap and aged cheese. The goats themselves are at the center of the learning experience at farm camp. Students learn to feed the goats and learn how to milk them. Then, they use the milk to make things like cheese and whipped cream.
Education has always been a personal interest of Suggate since the creation of her farm.
"That's always been my thing is to teach people where milk comes from, how plants grow, where do your vegetables come from? That's always been my thing," she said. "I love education, I love to teach."
Even before starting a camp, Suggate taught cheese making out of her home after traveling to Maine with her husband and learning to do it herself. Many of the attendees for her class were looking to start a homestead, and Suggate said all you really need is two goats to make it happen.
Learning about how foods make their way onto the grocery store shelves has proved itself to be an important topic. For instance, Suggate had a group of students who were watching as a jar of goat milk was vigorously shaken, turning it into whipped cream. This shocked one of the parents.
"One of the moms of these kids started to cry," she said. "And they said, 'I never knew where whipped cream came from. I thought it came from the store.'"
At another camp, one student didn't know that carrots grow in the ground.
"It's amazing how much people don't know and how much we've gotten into a generation, or generations, of people that just think that things appear in the store," Suggate said.
Along with a farm-based education, students also complete a craft and make tie-dye shirts to take home. The younger the students are, Suggate said, the more they absorb what they learn at farm camp, and they'll carry it with them for the rest of their lives.
"But kids just don't know, and the sooner they know, the sooner they can apply that," she said. "The bottom line is, knowledge is power."
With that knowledge, Suggate hopes it will encourage her farm camp students, and other communities members, to make healthier food choices.
"People like to know where their vegetables and stuff are coming from," she said. "You know, they want to see where it's grown, and then a lot of people are making a lot healthier decisions."
Throughout the rest of this week's camp, students were to visit Maple Leaf's cheese cave to learn about aging cheese. They'll then be able to make their own softer, spreadable cheese, or chevre. A lesson on honeybees is typically included in the camp, but won't be featured this week.
The next round of camp is for middle school students. It will run from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There's a maximum of 25 students, and the cost of registration is $75.
To register for camp or to check out Maple Leaf Farm and Creamery products, visit www.mimapleleaffarm.com.
