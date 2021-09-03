MARION — About once every decade or so, conditions line up just right for crop growth in Northern Michigan.
This year, those conditions have been present and farmers couldn’t be happier about it.
“It’s been wonderful,” said Marion-area dairy cattle farmer Bob Lee. “Crops look really good right now.”
Lee said the season started off a little slow, as May and June were quite dry but things turned around in a big way during July and August, which saw consistent heat and 5 inches of rain per month.
“Things really responded after that,” Lee said. “The corn rooted very well when it was dry, although for a little bit, we were sitting there and fidgeting.”
Corn has been growing so well in the last couple of months that Lee anticipates they’ll begin chopping it by next week, which is about a week earlier than normal.
“This could be a record-breaking year for corn in this area,” Lee said. “Maybe the best ever.”
Fellow Osceola County farmer and Michigan Forage Council secretary Jerry Lindquist said farmers around the state have been enjoying ideal growing conditions during the latter half of summer.
“It’s been almost the perfect scenario,” Lindquist said. “When it was dry in June, it forced the root system to chase the moisture down farther into the soil, creating stronger foundations. Heat was pretty consistent in July and August and right after about July 4, we started to get abundant moisture. We get one of these types of years once every eight or 10 years.”
Looking at corn stalks, Lindquist said it’s clear that the harvest is near: when they’re ready to be picked, Lindquist said the corn ears start to tip over or go sideways on the stalk.
He said the stalks themselves also are starting to turn a yellowish-green hue — another sign that they’re mature enough to be harvested.
“It looks like most farmers should be done with harvest before Nov. 1,” Lindquist said. “That’s a great year.”
Corn wasn’t the only crop that benefited from excellent growing conditions; Lindquist said hay harvests also have been better this year, with similar yields for the second and third cuts as the first, which is uncommon.
Getting decent yields from hay and corn means enough supply to feed livestock through the winter months without having to purchase supplemental feed. Lindquist said that will save farmers a lot of money, since hay and corn feed prices are through the roof right now.
Jodi DeHate, Missaukee Conservation District MAEAP technician for Missaukee, Wexford, Kalkaska and Crawford counties, said while feed is expensive, milk prices still haven’t fully recovered from the effects of last year, when disruptions in processing plants turned the dairy industry upside down.
“Dairy prices still aren’t great,” said DeHate, who added that she hears stories to this day about processing delays resulting from COVID-related worker shortages. She said a farmer in this area recently had to dump some cream in their manure pit after it sat for too long in a tanker waiting to be processed.
“It’s still happening,” DeHate said.
Another lingering effect of the pandemic is the difficulty farmers are having finding workers to help out on the farm. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DeHate said she’s aware of three or four operations that have installed robotic milkers in lieu of an available workforce. Before the pandemic, DeHate said there might have been a couple of farms in the area with such machines.
While things are looking good for feed corn and hay this year, it isn’t all good news, as the persistent heat made it difficult for those growing sweet corn for human consumption.
DeHate said even though they stagger sweet corn planting so the entire crop doesn’t need to be harvested at the same time, the heat sped the growth process up and many farmers found themselves with too much corn, too early in the season.
“Corn is ripening a little too quickly because of the hot weather,” said McBain dairy farmer Vickie Bosscher, who sells sweet corn at the Cadillac Farmers Market. “We can’t get rid of (the corn) fast enough.”
